Sunderland were first credited with a move for Porteous earlier this month. However, Alan Nixon has now claimed that Hull City are also interested in bringing the Hibs man to England.

Watford, West Brom and Norwich City are also reportedly keen on the defender. And former Sunderland boss, now Hibernian manager, Lee Johnson, has been speaking about the defender’s future.

Porteous is said to have admirers in France, Belgium and in England but a move to the Championship appears ‘most likely’ for the 23-year-old. Sunderland, West Brom, Norwich City and Watford have all been credited with an interest.

Ryan Porteous of Hibernian sits injured during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final match between Hibernian and Rangers at Hampden Park on November 21, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Nixon has revealed in The Sun on Sunday that Hull City are now keen on Porteous, and that the Tigers “could make a low offer when the window opens” but also claims that Hibs “want a decent fee” for Porteous.

Johnson is adamant he has no concerns about continuing to play Porteous in his Hibernian side even though the Scotland centre-back could be set for an exit as soon as next month.

The Easter Road club announced last month that they had given up hope of persuading the 23-year-old – whose current contract expires at the end of this season – to sign a new deal.

Porteous is free to hold pre-contract talks with other clubs from the turn of the year, but manager Johnson has no worries about fielding the defender until he departs the club.

“Yeah, I’m 100 per cent confident on that,” he said when asked about Porteous’ focus. “I’ve maintained a really good personal relationship with Ryan over this period of time, and that’s because there’s a respect for how he is in training, for his personality, for his will to win.

“I would never put a player out on the pitch that I didn’t think was committed to Hibs, and that won’t change. In Ryan’s case, I do believe he is committed to Hibs because I see it every day. I see the professionalism and the attitude.”

Hibs will not get a fee for the homegrown Porteous if he runs down his contract and leaves at the end of the season and Johnson admits they will be open to negotiating with interested parties next month.

“We’re not shying away from the fact we will trade Ryan,” he said. “If the price is right and there is logic behind the offer we receive – and to date I don’t believe we’ve had any offers – and we can justify potentially bringing in a new recruit or pushing that money into various parts of the business, then of course we’ll look to do it.

“We’ve got enough bodies, so there is a succession plan.”