Hibs boss David Gray confirms positive talks with Sunderland over permanent Nectar Triantis deal

Hibernian boss David Gray says discussions to bring Sunderland’s Nectar Triantis back to Easter Road are progressing well, as the Edinburgh club looks to make his loan move permanent.

Triantis initially joined the Scottish Premiership side midway through the 2023-24 season, but it was during the following campaign that the Australian midfielder truly made his mark. The 22-year-old featured 28 times in all competitions, scoring three goals and playing a key role in helping Hibs secure a third-place finish.

Gray has already begun shaping his squad for the new campaign, with the additions of midfielder Jamie McGrath from Aberdeen and Austrian goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger. However, the focus now turns to bringing back Triantis, who was shortlisted for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association (SWFA) Player of the Year award in May.

Despite Sunderland’s promotion back to the Premier League, Gray says negotiations over Triantis’ future remain active.“His parent club have just got promoted to the Premier League and there are conversations going on,” Gray told Sky Sports. “Clearly he was a big part of what we done last year and it is a position that we are going to need to fill.

“There is conversations going on there that are positive at the minute but you always need to be proactive and making sure that you are trying to get your work in as early as you can.” Gray also praised the midfielder's development during his time in Edinburgh. “He is another one who had a fantastic season. You seen how much he improved last year, playing week-in, week-out,” he added.

Hibernian Sporting Director Malky Mackay also recently confirmed that the club would try to Nectar Triantis this summer - and has said he believes they could have the resource to conclude a permanent deal. “You know, Nectar has done terrifically well at the football club," Mackay told the Scottish Football Social Club. "He came in as a centre-back for six months last season, and David looked at him near the end of the season and put him in midfield for a couple of games.

“We had a conversation over the summer about it, about maybe where Hibs' failings had been. Certainly, as a Ross County manager, playing against them, I thought they were a really good football team. But maybe at times they had a soft underbelly," he added.

"It was something that I felt, certainly on the counter-attack, we needed to make sure we solidified that area. And we felt in the summer, David and myself, that Nectar could be the guy who could come back and actually hold down that central midfield position as somebody who can break up play and still be able to pass the ball.

“He's had a terrific season, he's been called up for two countries now, I believe. He's been called up for Greece and Australia. He's a Sunderland player and that at the end of the day is what he is. He has attracted a lot of attention; he's up for Player of the Year. We love him - but unfortunately he's not our player. So we'll certainly be talking to and Sunderland over the next period.

“We've talked to them, we've been talking to them, but ultimately that's not one that's within our control. He’s one of a group of people that we want to try and co-ordinate, we want to try and extend; to keep at the club and there's reasons why.”

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move to re-sign Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin this summer, according to reports, as the North London club scramble to meet UEFA squad regulations ahead of their return to the Champions League.

It has been claimed that Cirkin is one of several former Spurs academy players being monitored as new head coach Thomas Frank plans for the 2025–26 campaign. Cirkin, now 23, was a key figure in Sunderland’s promotion-winning season, making 39 appearances as Régis Le Bris’ side returned to the Premier League via the play-offs. The defender has just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light, and his future remains uncertain heading into the final year of his deal.

Tottenham are facing pressure to comply with UEFA’s squad registration rules, which require every Champions League side to name at least four ‘club-trained’ players – footballers who spent at least three full seasons with the club between the ages of 15 and 21.