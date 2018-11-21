Sunderland hero Kieran Richardson reveals he snubbed 'crazy' Joe Kinnear's shock Newcastle swoop

Kieran Richardson has revealed why he turned down a shock move from Sunderland to Newcastle United - and branded the offer from Joe Kinnear as 'crazy'.

Controversial ex-Toon boss Kinnear made the 'cheeky' bid for derby hero Richardson in January 2009.

Three months earlier, the Sunderland ace had netted a sublime free-kick to secure a Tyne-Wear derby victory over local rivals Newcastle to seal a first derby success at the Stadium of Light in 26 years.

The approach was revealed at the time but now, in an interview with the Roker Rapport Podcast, Richardson has revealed some of the details behind the approach - including the Magpies' sensational offer to double his wages and the transfer fee involved.

Kinnear's shocking swoop came a day after the Black Cats drew 1-1 in the second derby of the season and was swiftly dismissed by both club and player.

"When we played them at St James's Park, the day after they put a bid in to buy me," said Richardson.

"Not many people know that. Niall Quinn knows that, but they put in a cheeky bid for £8million and obviously I didn't want to go and Sunderland said no chance.

"I think Joe Kinnear was the manager at the time, and they wanted me to go there.

"Newcastle being Newcastle, they said we'll give you more money and double your wages."

Even if Sunderland had accepted the bid, Richardson was far from keen on the move, particularly given that colourful and controversial ex-Wimbledon manager Kinnear - who upset several players and media during his ill-fated time on Tyneside - was in charge of the Magpies.

He added: "I remember that and thinking 'you're crazy mate, I'm not going there.'

"I could never see me do that. I know a few people have done it in the past, but I couldn't picture myself in those colours if I'm honest.

"Imagine if I went in that January window and banged a goal against then [Sunderland]. It's just mental."