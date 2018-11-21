Sunderland set for bumper away day following at Blackpool with more tickets still to come

Sunderland fans have snapped up their initial allocation of tickets for their League One fixture at Blackpool on New Year's Day.

A total of 2,885 away tickets went on sale to season card holders this morning, before the club confirmed they had sold out.

The club has also announced they are expecting a further allocation of tickets in early December, and further information will follow in due course.

Initial tickets were priced at £22 for adults, £18 for over-60s and £10 for under-18s, while under-11s were allowed to go free with a full-paying adult or over-60.

The Black Cats have sold their full allocation for every away game this campaign - league and cup.

Tickets are still available for Sunderland's trip to Portsmouth on December 22.