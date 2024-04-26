Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sir Bob Murray has described Charlie Hurley as one of his all-time heroes after the Sunderland legend sadly passed away at the age of 87 on Thursday.

Key figures from around the world of football and Hurley’s former clubs were quick to pay their own tributes to the former Republic of Ireland international, who made over 400 appearances during a 12-year stay at Roker Park between 1957 and 1969. Former club chairman Murray added to the growing list of tributes in a heartfelt recollection of Hurley’s on and off-field attributes.

Charlie Hurley on his visit to the Stadium of Light in 2016

He said: “Charlie Hurley was one of my all-time heroes. I have always been awestruck by his ability and unbelievable loyalty. He was elegant and graceful on the pitch and even more so in person. He could have played for any team in the country but wanted to stay at Sunderland.”

Contract updates as Black Cats stars set for future calls

Several Sunderland players are approaching decision time on their futures at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats are currently preparing to round off a season of change with a visit to Watford on Saturday and next weekend’s home game with Sheffield Wednesday. The season-ending meeting with the Owls could prove to be the final game in red and white for some current members of the squad as they enter the final months of their existing contracts.

Joe Nicholson assesses which players could be leaving this summer when they deals come to a close and who will be in their final year of their contracts when next season gets underway.

Former Sunderland coach lands non-league managerial role

Elliott Dickman has moved into management with National League North club South Shields - just over two and a half years after leaving Sunderland for a role at Newcastle United.

The former Black Cats Under-23s lead coach left the Academy of Light to take up a role as Under-21s Lead Player Development coach with the Magpies in October 2021. After leaving Newcastle in January last year, Dickman was named as South Shields Under-16s to Under-19s academy manager and stepped into an interim manager role with the Mariners first-team following the departure of former Sunderland winger Julio Arca last December.

Elliot Dickman

Dickman’s time in charge saw South Shields narrowly miss out on a play-off place in their first season in non-league’s second tier - and he will now focus his attention on planning for the new season after both he and assistant manager Andy Inness penned two-year deals at the 1st Cloud Arena.

Speaking after putting pen-to-paper, Dickman said: “It is a real honour and a privilege for me and my family, to now be confirmed as first-team manager of our fantastic football club. Both Andy and I are really grateful and excited for this opportunity. I would like to give a special mention and thanks to the players and backroom team. Without their hard work and efforts, none of this would have materialised for us, and we are really grateful for their full support.”