Pools take look at ex-Sunderland and England youth goalkeeper Adam Richardson during summer trial

The Hartlepool Mail have stated that Sunderland goalkeeper Adam Richardson, 21, is one of four players being assessed by Pools during the early stages of pre-season, alongside Jake Hull, Ben Williams and Josh Harrop.

Richardson has been on the books at Sunderland since the age of eight and has previously received international call-ups at under-17 and under-18 level for England. Once regarded as a promising prospect within the Black Cats’ academy system, he trained regularly with the first team and was part of multiple senior pre-season matchday squads during his time at the Stadium of Light.

He spent last season gaining senior experience out on loan, first with Hebburn Town and later Blyth Spartans. His spell at Hebburn proved a learning curve, with the young stopper losing his place in the side after struggling to fully settle. A short stint with Blyth Spartans in the National League North followed before his release from Sunderland earlier this summer.

Hartlepool are expected to strengthen their goalkeeping department ahead of the 2025-25 campaign and are using the trial period to assess available free agents before making firm decisions. Richardson will now be hoping to impress manager Darren Sarll and the coaching staff as Pools prepare for another National League season.

The Mail also adds that former Manchester United midfielder Josh Harrop – most recently at Northampton Town – and defenders Jake Hull and Ben Williams are also on trial, with further updates on their status expected later this week.

In other news, Sunderland have confirmed the signing of RC Strasbourg captain Habib Diarra. The deal is believed to be comfortably a club record, and could eventually reach around £30million. Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the deal reflected the club’s ‘progress and ambition’ as they return to the Premier League following an eight-year absence.

Diarra, 21, is a Senegal international who will add versatility and dynamism to Sunderland’s midfield options next season. He has signed a five-year contract on Wearside. “Habib is an exciting talent, and we are delighted to welcome him to Sunderland AFC,” Speakman said.

“At 21, he already has more than 100 senior appearances on his resume, and he’s been a captain in one of Europe’s elite leagues. This underlines his undoubted quality and immense potential, and it reflects our progress and ambition that we have secured a player of his calibre. Like Sunderland, Habib is ready for the Premier League, and we look forward to taking this exciting step with him.”

In a statement, Sunderland confirmed that Diarra would now have an extended summer break, having had significant international commitments since the end of the season. He’ll therefore link up with his new team mates at the Academy of Light later this month. Diarra is Sunderland’s second signing of the summer, after Enzo Le Fée officially became a Black Cats player on a permanent basis on Tuesday. Sunderland are also close to signing left back Reinildo Mandava following his departure from Atletico Madrid.