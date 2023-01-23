News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sunderland handed major January boost as Manchester United make Amad loan decision

Sunderland have been handed a major boost after Manchester United opted not to activate Amad's recall clause.

By Phil Smith
3 minutes ago - 2 min read

The winger was again in outstanding form on Sunday, voted as Sky Sports' man of the match as he scored in the 2-0 win over Middlesbrough.

The Echo understands that while United had the option to bring the 20-year-old back to Old Trafford this month, they had to do so by a certain date and that has now passed.

Hide Ad

It means that the in-form forward, who now has seven goals this season, will be staying until the end of the campaign.

Most Popular

From there it looks increasingly likely that he will get the chance to stake a claim for first-team football under Erik ten Hag, so impressive has he been in recent weeks.

Mowbray revealed after the win over Middlesbrough that he had held talks with Manchester United this week, and made clear that he believes he does have the chance to make a future impact at the highest level.

Hide Ad
Read More
'Superb': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings after Middlesbrough win - inclu...

"I had a long chat with Les Parry about him this week, I think he's got the talent to play for Man Utd," Mowbray said.

Hide Ad
Amad scored another superb goal for Sunderland on Sunday

"The question is whether he's got the personality to play there and break through that ceiling. He had a disappointing loan at Rangers last year but I couldn't pick a team without him right now.

Hide Ad

"The ball sticks to his foot, he sees every pass and works really hard. We've worked hard on getting him to shoot more regularly, and so I can see his belief and his personality growing.

"The hope is he goes back to Man Utd, does what he does and finds himself around their team. He'll get opportunities I bet in pre-season and then it's down to him.

Hide Ad

"I've managed players like Harvey Elliott at Blackburn - he's a similar talent, plays with his head up.

"The ball is so easy for Amad, he doesn't have to think because he can just kill it dead and he sees the pass straight away. It's unbelievable how clever he is with the football. The talent will never be a problem for Amad. I'll be really interested to see how he goes."

Manchester UnitedSunderlandLes ParrySky SportsMiddlesbrough