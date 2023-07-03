The majority of Sunderland's squad have returned to the Academy of Light for pre-season training with Tony Mowbray confirming some injury issues in a recent club interview.

Sunderland face a pre-season trip to the USA plus local games against South Shields, Gateshead and Hartlepool United also to come with the transfer window still very much open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we take a look at the key headlines you may have missed and some news regarding key changes at the Academy of Light:

Your key Sunderland headlines:

Everton are looking for a fee in the region of £10 million if they are to sanction the departure of Ellis Simms this summer. Simms is attracting interest from a number of Championship clubs this summer as Everton weigh up their next steps.

Kristjaan Speakman has reiterated his view on former loanee Amad Diallo, with Sunderland's sporting director once again admitting that a return to Wearside is unlikely.

It has also been claimed that Sunderland will listen to offers for Lyden Gooch, Alex Pritchard and Danny Batth with the trio entering the last year of the respective deals.

Changes at the Academy of Light...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been several changes at the Academy of Light regarding Sunderland Women, including news that goalkeeper Claudia Moan, 24, and centre-back Brianna Westrup, 26, have signed full-time deals with the club until 2024.

On her new deal, Moan said: “I’m buzzing. I can’t wait to be back again for the third season in the Championship. It’s something I’ve always wanted [signing a professional contract] and for it to be my hometown it’s even better.”

Westrup said: “I’m really happy. It’s really exciting the direction that the Club is going in, happy to be a part of it and happy that they want me to be here. I’m delighted to get it over the line and I look forward to a competitive season in the Championship.”

The Echo also understands that homegrown talent Neve Herron, 20, has departed the club ahead of the 2023-24 season but has not yet decided on her next destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland have also announced that Courtney Lock will be taking on the role of professional game academy manager. The former Newcastle United player will now head up the strategic development of the club’s talent pathway

“I am delighted to be a part of the exciting new developments here at Sunderland," Lock said about her new role. "Having worked within our girl’s academy for ten years, the professional game academy is the missing piece of the jigsaw, which will allow our young players to continue within the Sunderland pathway.

"Our academy has an excellent reputation for developing talented players within this region and we are looking forward to continuing this within our PGA programme."

Head coach Mel Reay added: “We’re absolutely delighted to get Courtney in. She’s someone that we wanted to bring back into the football club. She’s got a wealth of experience and her knowledge of the game is second to none.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad