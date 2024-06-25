Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are thought to value the youngster at around £20million amid interest from the Premier League

Sunderland have been handed a potential transfer boost this summer after fresh Jobe Bellingham reports emerged recently.

The 18-year-old started 43 Championship matches during the 2023-24 season, scoring seven goals, following his arrival from Birmingham last summer. The England youth international’s good form at Sunderland has promoted transfer interest with Crystal Palace heavily linked with a deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tottenham, Brentford and newly-promoted Southampton are also said to be monitoring his situation. However, Sunderland value Bellingham at around the £20million, 15 per cent of which would be due to former club Birmingham City. The length of Bellingham’s Sunderland contract was never disclosed after his move to Wearside, yet it’s understood he still has three years left on his deal.

According to Alan Nixon, though, Crystal Palace are not yet ready to step up their interest in Jobe as things stand. Palace man Michael Olise is set to sign for German giants Bayern Munich in a deal worth a reported £50.7million. Despite this, however, Nixon has stated that the windfall is unlikely to trigger offers to Sunderland for Jobe.