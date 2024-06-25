Sunderland handed transfer boost amid £20m valuation and potential £50.7m Premier League deal
Sunderland have been handed a potential transfer boost this summer after fresh Jobe Bellingham reports emerged recently.
The 18-year-old started 43 Championship matches during the 2023-24 season, scoring seven goals, following his arrival from Birmingham last summer. The England youth international’s good form at Sunderland has promoted transfer interest with Crystal Palace heavily linked with a deal.
Tottenham, Brentford and newly-promoted Southampton are also said to be monitoring his situation. However, Sunderland value Bellingham at around the £20million, 15 per cent of which would be due to former club Birmingham City. The length of Bellingham’s Sunderland contract was never disclosed after his move to Wearside, yet it’s understood he still has three years left on his deal.
According to Alan Nixon, though, Crystal Palace are not yet ready to step up their interest in Jobe as things stand. Palace man Michael Olise is set to sign for German giants Bayern Munich in a deal worth a reported £50.7million. Despite this, however, Nixon has stated that the windfall is unlikely to trigger offers to Sunderland for Jobe.
Reports state that Sunderland’s valuation of Jobe is seen as too high currently with Palace targeting a couple of players with the Olise money to have an instant impact on Oliver Glasner’s squad ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League season. Nixon’s report adds that there are doubts whether Jobe could impact top-flight games now and would prefer to take a look at him after he has played another season in the Championship.
