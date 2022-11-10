Rigg was a star player in the U15 side that won the Premier League Floodlit Cup last season, and has been a regular in the U23 setup this season after recently recovering from an injury.

The 15-year-old has caught the eye of a number of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, but Sunderland remain hopeful that he has a big part to play in the future.

While unlikely to be named in the squad, Rigg has been handed the chance to travel with the team and sample the matchday environment.

Rigg played 90 minutes for England U17s last month as they drew 1-1 with Israel, another sign of his exciting progress.

Niall Huggins is also travelling with the senior group for the first time in over a year, and could yet feature following Luke O'Nien's suspension.