Sunderland’s captain has made a strong start to the season following his move from Bayer Leverkusen

Régis Le Bris says Granit Xhaka's impact at the club has been even greater than he anticipated and praised Kyril Louis-Dreyfus for his role in getting the deal over the line.

Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford last Saturday but have otherwise made a very impressive start to the Premier League campaign, taking eleven points from their first seven games. Xhaka has been a vital part of that, registering three assists which all played key roles to positive results for the Black Cats.

The experienced midfielder also took the captain's armband following his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen, and Le Bris says he has been vital in the way he has driven up standards by example behind the scenes.

The Sunderland head played his part in convincing the 33-year-old to join but believes such an ambitious deal might have been beyond the club without the input of Louis-Dreyfus, who sold Xhaka on his vision for the club and his role within it.

"In the process everyone is important," Le Bris said.

"The manager is important, we spoke about the game model and the way we want to play, our ambition and togetherness, so I had my role. Flo and Kristjaan have their role. And I think Kyril was really, really important in that process. Kyril was really involved, probably more than many owners in that process. Everyone had their own strengths and own role and in the end we succeeded.

"He was really important because for us it wasn't a normal signing. It was something totally different and his involvement was crucial and massive. Granit's impact has been even more than expected, to be fair. Now we've experienced as a manager, coaching staff and teammates the way he behaves every day. His level is really impressive."

Régis Le Bris weighing up big Dan Ballard decision

Le Bris will meanwhile consider bringing Dan Ballard back into the Sunderland starting XI after the international break after the defender impressed again at Manchester United.

Ballard lost his place in the starting XI after suffering a groin injury early in the 2-0 defeat to Burnley in August, with summer signings Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete forming a formidable partnership in his absence. Ballard has featured as a substitute in Sunderland's last three fixtures as a substitute, and has made a positive impact in all of them. Le Bris turned to Ballard inside the first half at Old Trafford after watching his team go 2-0 down, bringing off winger Simon Adingra and moving to a back three.

Le Bris said Ballard's impact was in part due to Manchester United's system and approach, but is weighing up a recall when Wolves visit the Stadium of Light. In his post-match press conference, Le Bris was asked if he needed to find a way to get Ballard back into the team even though it would mean either a change of formation or a right back playing on the left in Reinildo's absence.

"Especially today we needed him, because they went direct and so when you try to press, they go direct into their front three and manage the second balls." Le Bris said.

"It was obvious that Ballard was really important and efficient in this part of the game. We have depth in the squad, which is important for us. I try to find the best starting XI for each game, and the best finishers, to win the next game."

