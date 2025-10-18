Fabio Borini returns to English football after signing a short-term deal with Salford City in League Two

Former Sunderland and Liverpool forward Fabio Borini has returned to English football after signing for Salford City on a short-term deal until January.

The 34-year-old Italian, who departed Sampdoria earlier this summer, had been training with the League Two outfit for several weeks before agreeing to join Karl Robinson’s side. The move will see Borini play with Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young, who is currently on loan at Salford City. The attacker recently joined Sunderland’s away end at Manchester United with fans for the Premier League clash.

Speaking to Salford’s official channels, Borini explained that he initially linked up with the club to maintain his fitness while between contracts, but the opportunity to contribute on the pitch soon followed. “I came in to train to keep myself fit in this transition between contracts, and Salford, the gaffer Karl Robinson and Alex Bruce were kind enough to allow me to use the facilities,” he said.

Borini added that the move represents a fresh challenge at a new level of English football. “I’ve never played League Two football, so I need to learn from my team-mates about the main characteristics of this league. I’ll bring my experience and stay open to learning, helping and being helped. It’s a challenge I’ve chosen because I wanted real football again – something that warms my heart.”

The forward has enjoyed a varied career across England and Italy, representing some of Europe’s most recognisable clubs. He made his Premier League debut for Chelsea in 2009 before enjoying a productive loan spell with Swansea City, helping the Welsh side secure promotion to the top flight. In Italy, he later turned out for Roma, AC Milan and Sampdoria, earning international caps for the Azzurri along the way.

Borini remains fondly remembered on Wearside following two memorable spells with Sunderland. He first arrived on loan from Liverpool in September 2013, making his debut in a home defeat to Arsenal before quickly establishing himself as a fan favourite under Gus Poyet.

His breakthrough moment came in the League Cup quarter-final against Chelsea, where he scored a late equaliser and then assisted Ki Sung-Yeung’s extra-time winner. Borini went on to play a crucial role in Sunderland’s journey to the 2014 League Cup Final, scoring the opener against Manchester City at Wembley. Though the Black Cats were eventually beaten 3–1, his performances throughout the campaign cemented his status among supporters.

Borini’s contribution in the Premier League was equally vital. His winning goal at Stamford Bridge in April 2014 handed Sunderland a famous 2–1 victory over Chelsea – a result that ended José Mourinho’s long unbeaten home record and proved instrumental in Sunderland’s top-flight survival. That season, he was deservedly named the club’s Young Player of the Year after scoring key goals against Cardiff City, West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City during the run-in.

After returning to Liverpool for a season, Borini rejoined Sunderland permanently in August 2015 for a reported £8million fee. Although injuries disrupted his form, he provided vital moments once again under Sam Allardyce, including a last-minute equaliser against Crystal Palace and a crucial penalty in a 3–0 win over Norwich City that lifted Sunderland out of the relegation zone.

He continued to deliver in big games, scoring in a dramatic 3–2 win over Chelsea that all but sealed survival in 2016. The following campaign proved more difficult – a torn ligament suffered against Southampton sidelined him for several months – but he still managed to score late goals against Manchester United and West Ham United despite Sunderland’s eventual relegation.

