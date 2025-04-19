Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A look at the players on the periphery of Sunderland’s squad who could still play a part this season

With a handful of fixtures left to go, Sunderland are already assured of their play-off fate this season. There will be no final day drama, no nail-biting scampers towards the finish line.

And that uncharacteristic security has afforded Regis Le Bris the opportunity to experiment with his side over the past few weeks - whether that be for the sake of rotation, or simply to find out new things about his side. With that in mind, we’ve taken a closer look at some of the fringe players and youth prospects who could find themselves in the head coach’s plans between now and the end of the campaign...

Milan Aleksic

The Serbian was handed a start against Norwich City, and if we’re being completely honest, struggled to impose himself on the contest somewhat. That being said, he is obviously a massive prospect for the future, and there is every chance that Le Bris will continue to hand him minutes over the coming weeks.

Harrison Jones

The U21s captain appears to be the next one off the long and celebrated production line of academy talent on Wearside, and to that end, his repeated and ever-increasing inclusion in Le Bris’ first team plans would suggest that the Frenchman really sees something in him. Indeed, he was handed his full senior debut against Swansea City at the weekend. Creative, combative, and evidently eager to prove himself for his boyhood club, Jones should have a big future ahead of him.

Oli Bainbridge

Bainbridge spent the first part of the season out on loan at Kilmarnock, and gained valuable experience lining up against the likes of Celtic and Rangers north of the border. Now back on Wearside, he has found himself in Le Bris’ match day squad more than once, and always looks impressively dependable when called upon for the U21s.

Tom Lavery

The teenage defender has found himself thrown into Le Bris’ match day squad on a couple of occasions in recent weeks due to Sunderland’s ongoing defensive injury crisis, and while there have been no indications that he has ever come close to actually lacing up his boots, why shouldn’t he believe that he could make an appearance at some point between now and the play-offs?

Ben Middlemas

Like Lavery, Middlemas has been an unused option from the bench of late, but the midfielder continues to go from strength to strength for the U21s, and will subsequently believe that his time is coming sooner rather than later.

Trey Ogunsuyi

It is worth caveating Ogunsuyi’s inclusion here with the point that he has only just returned from injury, featuring for the U21s on Friday evening, but if there is a version of events in which he can play his way back to full match fitness between now and the end of the season, then there is also every chance that he could add to the nine minutes he registered in January’s FA Cup defeat at the hands of Stoke City. Supremely talented and razor sharp in front of goal, the teenage striker is one to watch, and will be hoping to force his way into regular senior contention over the coming months.

Finn Geragusian

And finally, something of a left-field shout. In truth, it is probably too soon for Geragusian to be seriously dreaming of a call-up to the first team squad, but there is no denying the 17-year-old’s immense potential, and the ease with which he has taken to U21s football in recent times would suggest that he has a massive future ahead of him. An old school, physically-dominant centre-forward, the Armenian youth international is a top, top prospect.

