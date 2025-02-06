David Moberg Karlsson has been reflecting on his time at Sunderland.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland defender David Moberg Karlsson has claimed that ex-Black Cat Stephane Sessesgnon and Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak are the two best talents he has played with over the course of his career.

The 30-year-old is currently on the books at Swedish outfit IFK Norrköping, but spent an underwhelming season with Sunderland earlier in his career. Having arrived in the summer of 2013, Karlsson made just one appearance on Wearside before signing for Kilmarnock on loan during the January transfer window. At the end of the campaign, he would depart on a permanent basis, joining Danish side Nordsjaelland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since leaving the Stadium of Light, he has also plied his trade for Czech giants Sparta Prague, Japanese outfit Urawa Reds, and Greek side Aris Saloniki, but despite his nomadic travels, he is of the belief that the two best players he has lined up alongside both have strong connections to the North East.

In an interview with Fotbollskanalen, Karlsson was asked who he rated most highly out of his previous teammates, to which he responded: “It’s Alexander Isak. I did a few minutes with him in the national team on a January tour. I made the first assist for him, it was vital and his first national team goal.

“Someone kicked my toe, and it went to him. Great assist. It is probably a milestone in his career. He probably remembers it the same way I do. I think he has me to thank. I think he can send a Christmas card. But if we are to be serious, he is doing very well in the Premier League.”

The goal Karlsson is referring to was Isak’s first for the Swedish national team, and came back in 2017. He continued: “But if I have to take one that I have belonged to the same club, it will be Sessègnon. We were at Sunderland. He was incredible. If you played five-on-five with him in training, you won. It was that simple. He was small in body but still so strong and technical. It was awesome. You couldn’t have guessed that right?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Sessegnon signed for Sunderland from Paris Saint-Germain in January 2011, and would go on to establish himself as a fan favourite on Wearside before leaving for Premier League rivals West Brom in 2013. During his time at the Stadium of Light, he would register 97 appearances in red and white, scoring 18 goals and assisting 16 more.

After a period as a free agent following his stint with West Brom, the versatile attacker returned to France to play for Montpellier before signing for Turkish club Genclerbirligi. From there, after a two-year career break, he would head to Cyprus to feature for Gocmenkoy IYSK, before leaving for Maltese side Sirens FC. Sessegnon officially called time on his career last summer.