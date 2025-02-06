Sunderland’s injury list is improving considerably at a crucial stage of the season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Alan Browne is ready to make his Sunderland comeback.

Browne has returned to full training this week after being sidelined with a broken bone in his leg since the 2-2 with Coventry City in November. With Salis Abdul Samed now fully fit and featuring regularly in Le Bris’s plans, it leaves the head coach with a strong set of midfield options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is more good news on the horizon for the Black Cats, with Romaine Mundle now a matter of days away from his hamstring injury. Le Bris expects Mundle to be back in full training by the end of this week, with Tommy Watson around a week behind the 21-year-old.

Jenson Seelt is also now close to being considered eligible for first-team selection after coming through two appearances in the U21 set up without any issues, though he is likely to continue building his match sharpness with the academy side for the time being.