Black Cats boss Alex Neil faces a number of big decisions this summer as he prepares for life in the Championship.

The dust is finally settling on a historic weekend for Sunderland and all focus is quickly turning towards their preparations for their return to the Championship.

The Black Cats showed their quality throughout Saturday’s 2-0 League One play-off final win against Wycombe Wanderers - but there is no doubt Alex Neil has work to do in the transfer market as they step up a class next season.

A whole host of clubs with challenging budgets lie in wait in the second tier with the likes of Sheffield United, Watford and Norwich City all expected to push for promotion into the Premier League.

Neil will hope to add quality in key areas throughout the summer and an intriguing close-season lies in wait as we await new arrivals at the Stadium of Light.

There will also be departures with several players approaching the end of their current deals and one is already in talks over a possible move away from Wearside.

The Echo takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding Sunderland and their new Championship rivals.

