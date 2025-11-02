A football finance expert has revealed why Sunderland’s revenue is set to soar by £27.6million...

Sunderland are poised to post one of the most impressive financial results in the club’s modern history – with Premier League promotion, commercial expansion and record fan engagement driving unprecedented growth at the Stadium of Light.

That’s according to TBR Football’s finance expert Adam Williams, who has praised Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, chief business officer David Bruce and Sunderland’s fanbase for transforming the club’s commercial fortunes since the billionaire owner’s takeover in 2021.

Williams said: “Sunderland have a lot going for them – and that’s mainly thanks to their fans. They’ve got a massive, highly engaged fanbase. That delivers commercial income. They generated £16million in annual commercial income at the last count, which was quadruple what they earned in the first year following Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover. The mood music I’m hearing is that, under business chief David Bruce, they are set to post a very impressive set of financial results in 2024-25. And in 2025-26, the finances are going to boom ever further.”

Sunderland’s return to the Premier League has already triggered a wave of sponsorship and partnership opportunities, with new deals and record kit sales contributing to a resurgent balance sheet. Williams added: “Every club who is promoted from the Championship is going to get a massive increase in sponsorship thanks to the extra exposure that Premier League football brings. However, not every club has the same momentum behind them as Sunderland in terms of the buzz around the Stadium of Light.

“Regardless of whether they can maintain the form we’ve seen from them in the first quarter of the season, it feels like a historic campaign for them given their struggles in recent history. That catalyses massive merchandise sales, and sponsors want to be associated with that feeling too.”

The club’s investment in hospitality and infrastructure has also paid dividends. The Stadium of Light, which generated £11.6million in gate receipts last season, is expected to double that figure this term. Williams continued: “They have invested heavily in their hospitality facilities, which is also going to be very lucrative at Premier League level. The Stadium of Light generated gate receipts of £11.6m in the last financial year, but I’d expect double that in the Premier League. While the yield per fan isn’t the best, the size of the stadium offsets that. And keeping ticket prices relatively low means they keep fans onside and engaged with the club. It’s a virtuous circle.”

Louis-Dreyfus’ global business network has also proven crucial, with Sunderland now operating within the French billionaire’s wider multi-sport holding company, Bia Sports – opening new commercial and sporting avenues for future growth. Williams said: “Louis-Dreyfus has good connections through his family business and, now that Sunderland are part of a multi-sport holding vehicle in Bia Sports, they can leverage that too.

“If they can consolidate their place in the Premier League for a few seasons, there’s no financial reason they can’t push up the table and be a regular fixture in the top half. Clearly, their transfer strategy is working wonders. If they can maintain that, you’re also going to have another revenue stream in terms of player trading too.”