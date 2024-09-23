Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland U21s were beaten 4-3 by Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Sunderland U21s manager Graeme Murty has suggested that his staff “need to help” teenage striker Trey Ogunsuyi maintain his sharpness in front of goal for longer periods of time after the starlet squandered a good chance to affect the outcome of Sunday’s Premier League 2 defeat at the hands of Everton.

The Black Cats found themselves frustrated on their travels over the weekend as they twice threw away a lead and failed to capitalise on a number of opportunities before conceding a late goal that consigned them to a 4-3 loss.

Amongst those who missed out on finding the back of the net was Ogunsuyi, with the 17-year-old unable to tuck away a free header from close range in the dying embers of the contest. And reflecting on that moment, Murty praised the forward for his work ethic during a battle with Toffees first team talent Jarrad Branthwaite, while also suggesting that his player has to do more to ensure that he is ready to bury a chance of that ilk when it next presents itself.

Speaking to Sunderland’s in-house media team, he said: “Today we've got lots of first team players on the pitch, but the biggest thing that I'm looking at is Jarrad Branthwaite marking Trey Ogunsuyi. Trey's got an £80-90 million centre-half defending him, and he worked extremely hard for 90 minutes, and in the 91st minute he had a free head of six yards out.

“You work all the game for that opportunity and for that moment, and that's where we need to help him understand that you're going to have times when it's really difficult. You're going to play against someone who's as strong, as powerful as him [Branthwaite]. You will get an opportunity, and that's something he needs to recognise, and he will. And we need to make sure that we support that clinical, ruthless part of senior football, which becomes results-based, because you're going to get measured on those moments.”

Ogunsuyi has largely impressed for the U21s so far this season, and has been included in each of Regis Le Bris’ last two senior match day squads.