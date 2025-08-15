Sunderland fan groups have urged fans to create an unforgettable atmosphere as Premier League football returns to the Stadium of Light

Sunderland supporters have issued a stirring call to arms ahead of the club’s Premier League opener against West Ham United on Saturday.

In a joint statement, fan groups This is Wearside, A Love Supreme and Roker Report urged fans to turn the Stadium of Light into a cauldron of noise as top-flight football returns to Wearside for the first time in eight years.

“After eight long years, the wait is over. Wearside is back where it belongs on the biggest stage in football,” the statement read ahead of Sunderland’s first game in the top-flight of English football in over three thousand days since suffering double relegation eight seasons ago.”

It continued: “Tomorrow isn’t just another matchday, it’s the start of a new era. We want every voice, every heartbeat, every ounce of passion pouring into the Stadium of Light from the first moment the lads step off that coach to the moment the referee blows the full-time whistle.

“We’re calling on every single one of you to get in early, welcome the team like never before, and show the world what Sunderland is made of. Last time out against Coventry, we shook the ground. This time, we blow the roof off. We’re not here to survive, and we’re not here to make up the numbers. This is our city, our club, our return. For years it slumbered in the depths… tomorrow, it rises once more.”

Sunderland supporters have also been called upon to create a raucous and colourful welcome for the Black Cats as Premier League football returns to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, similar to the scenes seen before the Coventry play-off final second leg.

Fan groups This is Wearside, A Love Supreme and Roker Report have organised a coordinated matchday plan under the banner WearBack, urging fans to gather along the team coach route and “make ourselves seen and heard” before the 3pm kick-off against West Ham United.

The plan begins at 1pm, with supporters encouraged to line the bus route from the stadium’s main entrance and work backwards. The team coach is expected at 1:30pm, after which fans are being asked to get into the ground by 2pm for the warm-ups, before turning up the volume inside the Stadium of Light from 2:30pm onwards.

At kick-off, organisers say they want every fan wearing their colours, bringing scarves, and making as much noise as possible to mark Sunderland’s top-flight return after eight years away. The message from the fan groups is clear: “Together, Wear Stronger.”

The Black Cats face Graham Potters’ Hammers at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, with kick-off at 3pm.

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Sunderland’s three most recent summer signings are in contention to face West Ham United – although they may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Marc Guiu and Arthur Masuaku both missed the club’s final pre-season friendlies as they built up match fitness, while centre-back Omar Alderete was only unveiled earlier this week following his move from Getafe. Alderete endured a disrupted pre-season in Spain due to a minor knee problem, and while he is now fit, Le Bris has hinted at taking a cautious approach.

“The final decision [on these players] will be late,” Le Bris said. “They came this week, so we will have to see if they are ready. To start or just the final part of the game? We’ll see tomorrow. I think with Marc, Arthur and Omar, we are going to have the opportunity to select them.

“I think it might be a little bit tough to start because of their fitness levels and because they have not had much time with their team-mates. So it might be a little bit early for them to start, but that is a decision we will make on Friday morning.

“With Omar, he has had two 45s, I think. There was also a small issue with his knee, but that is now totally healed. He had about ten days where he was not in full training. I think he is probably not really ready to start a game. I think if we needed him really, he could, because he is a warrior.”

With Alderete still working his way to full sharpness, Jenson Seelt could feature after an encouraging pre-season campaign. Le Bris also confirmed winger Romaine Mundle faces at least two months on the sidelines following hamstring surgery.

The 21-year-old suffered a recurrence of the injury during Sunderland’s pre-season training camp in Portugal. “The timeframe was about two-and-a-half or three months, so I think he will hopefully be back sometime in October,” Le Bris said.

