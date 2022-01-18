The 31-year-old has joined on a free transfer from the Championship club and signed a deal until 2023 at the Stadium of Light.

Batth arrives at Sunderland eyeing the fourth promotion of his professional career having previously reached the Championship from League One with Sheffield Wednesday and Wolverhampton Wanderers the latter of which he captained all the way to the Premier League.

Following the announcement, Sunderland fans took to social media to have their say on the transfer…

@S_Scotty_78: “Hopefully he’ll be able to plug the gaps in the defence.”

@evann_lloyddd: “Canny signing that like.”

@MattCrighton: “EXACTLY what we needed. Great signing.”

@AndyWatson148: “Ticks a box this, hope he’s decent.”

Danny Batth of Stoke City during a Pre-Season Friendly match between Stoke City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Britannia Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Gordon Picker: “Gnarly big and solid – good signing.”

Ian Taggart: “Championship player and better than what we have so I’m happy.

Paul Carr: “Good bit of business this, come on.”

@TSlarkmeister: “He looks a big unit just what we need to stop getting bullied. Need another ball winning unit in the middle of the park too for the same reason

@braddfearnleyy: “Let’s hope he can kick a football away from the goal as the other team attack.”

@ColArmy86: “You see he's 6 foot 3 and wanted to play for Lee! It's Danny Batth!”

@Hendo1980: “This is the sort of signing we should have made in the summer, exactly what we need, height, strength, experience at a higher level. Great stuff.”

@sunderlandaye: “Now Roberts I reckon.”

@taylorlockey13: “Roberts and Defoe and that’s our transfer window done.”

@Themunc96: “#announcedefoe.”

@FulwelI: “That’s nice. Now announce Defoe.”

