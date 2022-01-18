In this week's edition, the duo mull-over Sunderland' s draw against Accrington Stanley and talk transfers with the January window now in full swing.

Plus there's a look ahead to the game against Portsmouth this weekend at the Stadium of Light in League One.

To listen, follow the links below or search ‘The Roar’ wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.