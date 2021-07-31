And many more Mackems tuned into the Black Cats’ final pre-season friendly before the season opener against Wigan Athletic next weekend.

However, there are some important moments that are easily missed whilst at the ground and some that the cameras don’t pick up.

Here, we take a look at the moments you might have missed from the win against Hull City on Friday night:

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light against Hull City

The reaction to Will Grigg’s goal was absolutely brilliant

We all know that it hasn’t worked out for Will Grigg since his move to Wearside back in 2019.

The striker has seriously struggled for form at the Stadium of Light and has found himself way down the pecking order at Sunderland more often than not.

Indeed, the 30-year-old was loaned out to the Black Cats’ League one rivals, MK Dons, last January.

He netted eight goals in six months at Stadium: MK – including four in one half… albeit against Lee Camp.

Grigg’s tally for Sunderland in terms of league goals stands at just five as he approaches his fourth season at the club and enters the last year of his contract.

But given Grigg’s well-documented struggles, it was marvelous to see him bag the winning goal against Championship outfit Hull City on Friday night following his return from MK Dons.

And what was even better was the Stadium of Light’s reaction.

Supporters have been desperate for Grigg to finally catch fire to allow them an opportunity to belt out THAT famous song.

Well, they had their chance in the dying embers of the game against Hull City, and the Wearside public duly delivered.

Fans sang a cracking rendition of the viral hit ‘Will Grigg’s on Fire’ and applauded the striker and his teammates off the pitch following a promising 2-1 win.

We seem to ask this question often (and yes, it is getting tiresome) but could that be the moment his Sunderland career turns around?

With support like that, Grigg has every chance.

Sunderland’s team frustrated Hull City and fans played their part

Football without fans was rubbish and it’s brilliant that they are back following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the UK.

Last night proved that the lazy narrative often trotted out by ex-players and pundits surrounding Sunderland’s supporters' hindrance on the team is a load of old rubbish.

The Tigers were visibly frustrated at how well Sunderland played on Friday night – but also by the crowd at the Stadium of Light.

Mackems cheered Sunderland touches and jeered when Hull City had the ball.

All in all, they made a right nuisance of themselves to Grant McCann’s side.

It paid off.

Deep into the first half, such was the frustration of striker Josh Magennis that he blasted the ball at the advertising board in a fit of frustration.

He was, of course, met with sarcastic cheers from the crowd.

A lot is said about Sunderland fans (most of it ignorant) but the Magennis episode illuminated the impact the crowd can have on opposition players.

It is up to Lee Johnson’s men to own that narrative and harness that energy to their benefit.

