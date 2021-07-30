The Black Cats had seen their pre-match preparations take a significant hit due to an outbreak of gastroenteritis within the group, which sidelined some senior players and a number of the U23 youngsters who have stepped up of late.

Head coach Lee Johnson was also missing as a result of the outbreak, but will be encouraged by some of the entertaining forward play from his young side.

Ross Stewart put Sunderland a goal up in the first half after some excellent work in midfield by Elliot Embleton, who was a constant threat to the visitors down the middle in the first stanza.

However, after several substitutions from the home side, the visitors levelled the scores after visitors Lewie Coyle's cross was turned home by Josh Magennis.

Super-sub Will Grigg netted a winner for Sunderland just minutes before the full-time whistle

But how did the Sunderland Echo’s chief SAFC writer, Phil Smith, rate Lee Johnson’s men tonight after the game against Hull City?

Here, we take a look:

1. Anthony Patterson Had one uncertain moment early on when he came off his line, but distribution was good again and he made a good save late on from a free kick. 6 Photo: FRANK REID 2020 Buy photo

2. Carl Winchester Defensively was rarely beaten and made some good runs forward throughout. Sunderland will look to recruit a full back as soon as possible but Winchester has enhanced his reputation with how he’s handled the brief. 7 Photo: FRANK REID 2019 Buy photo

3. Callum Doyle Made one or two more errors in possession than he has done in previous outings but for the most part handled the step up in quality with impressive poise. Strong and brave in possession. 7 Photo: FRANK REID 2019 Buy photo

4. Tom Flanagan Kept it simple and dealt well with the Hull attack in the main. 6 Photo: FRANK REID 2020 Buy photo