Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who shone and who struggled as Cats defeated Hull City?
Sunderland defeated Hull City 2-1 in their final pre-season friendly this evening – but how did the players fare?
The Black Cats had seen their pre-match preparations take a significant hit due to an outbreak of gastroenteritis within the group, which sidelined some senior players and a number of the U23 youngsters who have stepped up of late.
Head coach Lee Johnson was also missing as a result of the outbreak, but will be encouraged by some of the entertaining forward play from his young side.
Ross Stewart put Sunderland a goal up in the first half after some excellent work in midfield by Elliot Embleton, who was a constant threat to the visitors down the middle in the first stanza.
However, after several substitutions from the home side, the visitors levelled the scores after visitors Lewie Coyle's cross was turned home by Josh Magennis.
Super-sub Will Grigg netted a winner for Sunderland just minutes before the full-time whistle
But how did the Sunderland Echo’s chief SAFC writer, Phil Smith, rate Lee Johnson’s men tonight after the game against Hull City?
Here, we take a look: