Michael Beale is set to leave his position as Sunderland head coach - and fans have been quick to react to the news.

Beale was appointed as Tony Mowbray's successor in December but has left the club after back-to-back defeats to Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.

Beale did not take training at the Academy of Light today and it's understood that confirmation of his departure is now likely to follow. The former Rangers boss was handed a two-and-a-half-year contract but in the end took charge of just 12 fixtures, including the 3-0 FA Cup defeat to Newcastle United.

His final record reads at four wins, two draws and seven defeats. Mike Dodds, who oversaw three games following Tony Mowbray's departure, is expected to return to the post of interim head coach. He will likely stay in that role until the summer, giving the club time to plot their long-term direction.

Here, we take a look at what Sunderland fans are saying on social media after we asked supporters for their thoughts and opinions via our Echo social pages.

Pat O'Hara said: "The right decision as much as anything for him and his health. I don’t think our supporters nor the club have covered themselves in glory."

David Cull added: "He never seemed like a good fit for this club. Hopefully, now, the people in charge will wait until the end of the season to get someone who can take us forward. Who knows what position we will be in by then though."

Gordon Picker said: "I don’t think anyone comes out with much credit tbh. Beale was never a fit and the job beyond him. Owners made an error. Many fans treated him appallingly. A bad chapter for the club but time to move on. Nothing else we can do."

Alan Parks said: "100% the right decision. His tactics and in-game management was baffling at times. Team has regressed massively since his appointment in my opinion."

Another Sunderland fan added: "Shambles from start to finish from KLD and the board, this puts them under huge pressure now to deliver the right man for the job."

Andy said: "I’m sad really - wish him & Poppy all the best - sometimes we are right as a fan base, it never felt right - but one told you so I wish we’d got wrong - still can’t believe we gave him 2.5 years - what a mess."

Danny added: "Hope the board admit they were wrong season is over so take their time put Dodds in charge for rest of season."

James Anderson explained: "He just wasn’t the right person from day one. Everyone knew it with no new manager bounce, which you’d expect. Hopefully, he and his family are ok and wish him well in the future."