Sunderland fans have delivered a message to Kristjaan Speakman following the latest Jobe Bellingham transfer update

Sunderland have agreed what could become a club-record deal with Borussia Dortmund for the sale of Jobe Bellingham – and supporters have had their say on social media.

The Echo understands that the two clubs reached an agreement on Friday afternoon, with a transfer now expected to be completed before the current mini-window closes on Tuesday. That would allow the midfielder to feature for his new club at the Club World Cup in the USA later this month. Bellingham is currently away with England's U21 squad in Slovakia ahead of the European Championships but could travel to Germany early next week to undergo a medical.

The initial fee is understood to be around €33million, with a further €5million in achievable performance-related add-ons. If those clauses are triggered — which is believed to be likely — the total package would eclipse the £30million Sunderland received from Jordan Pickford’s move to Everton, setting a new record sale for the club. In pounds, the transfer is expected to fetch Sunderland £28million + £4.2million = £32.2 million + 15 per cent of future sale.

Sunderland have also negotiated a 15% sell-on clause in the deal, meaning the Black Cats will profit again if Dortmund move Bellingham on in the future. Birmingham City, Bellingham’s boyhood club, are also set to benefit financially via a clause inserted when the midfielder joined Sunderland two years ago.

While the departure of one of last season’s standout performers will sting, much of the early supporter reaction has been understanding and praise for Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman. Here, we take a look at everything you have been saying directly to The Echo on social media:

@tenchylad posted: “Think so. Important for me was the sell-on and also we stood our ground. Shame he is leaving, but wish him well and that fee will strengthen our hands considerably.”

@MichaelBowers15 added: “It’s decent. Ideally would’ve liked £30m up front — just when considering Birmingham’s sell-on when we signed him. But if the add-ons are pretty much guaranteed then yeah. Can’t complain too much with that.”

@Mholzhauer said: “Absolutely. Anyone saying it's not [a good deal] isn't thinking about the whole picture. If Jobe came through our academy, we'd have every right to hold out for whatever the club asks, but we got him knowing what we were getting. It was a great deal.”

@shannee66 noted: “Sorry to see him go but it's a good deal, basically paid for the Le Fée transfer and then some.”

@Camsafc93 wrote: “Absolutely. Better for us with add-ons & sell-on to be as they are as Brum won’t get any of that, will they? He’ll go for double that in two years easy & we’ll make another €10m+ then. He’s been class for us & wouldn’t have signed a new deal if we were gonna hold him to ransom.”

@rossrobson summed up the wider mood: “Have to be (pleased). That's a huge sum for a lad who hasn't been tested at the top yet. Hope he absolutely smashes it and we get a hefty sum for the sell-on clause in a few years.”

@Lee_2677 added: “Yep. Glad the club have stood their ground and haven’t bent over and taken a low fee.”