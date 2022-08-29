Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil expressed his desire to leave Wearside on Friday morning and said his goodbyes at the Academy of Light before travelling to Staffordshire to finalise the move.

Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has said Neil signed an improved 12-month rolling contract at the Stadium of Light earlier this month, and that a new proposal was made after the Scot expressed his desire to leave.

Sunderland fans, however, have been quick to deliver their verdicts on who they want to replace Neil on Wearside. The Echo recently released a poll on Twitter with four options: Tony Mowbray, Liam Manning, Anthony Barry and “other”.

Mowbray, who has been heavily linked with a move to Sunderland, received 30.5% of the 1,457 fans that voted on social media. MK Dons manager Manning wasn’t far behind Mowbray with 25.7% of the vote.

Chelsea coach Anthony Barry received just 9% of the vote with “other” receiving 34.9%. The Echo also asked fans to comment their alternative managerial preferences if they had voted “other’.

Social media user Shaun Middleton said: “Sean Dyche, or Big ask probably got no chance but Big Sam.” David Stores added: “Neil Warnock till January, then look at situation.”

Wayne Doran also said: “I’d like Sean Dyche but don’t think the budget in our model would accommodate him.”

Sunderland fans