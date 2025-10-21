Engineering works and station closures will affect Sunderland fans heading to Stamford Bridge this weekend

Sunderland fans travelling to Chelsea next weekend are being warned of major transport disruption in London, with several Tube lines and stations near Stamford Bridge closed on matchday.

Engineering works on the London Underground mean parts of the District Line will be out of service, including the section west of Embankment Station, the Edgware Road branch and the line running to Wimbledon. Fulham Broadway Station – the closest stop to Stamford Bridge – will also be closed for the entire day, affecting access for both home and away supporters.

Chelsea have advised fans to plan ahead and consider alternative routes, with Hammersmith and South Kensington stations highlighted as the best options. The Piccadilly Line will remain open via Earl’s Court, but queues of up to an hour are expected after full-time due to congestion.

The disruption comes as Sunderland prepare to face Chelsea for the first time since 2017. The Black Cats head to West London full of confidence after a 2-0 victory over Wolves at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, a result that moved Régis Le Bris’ side up to seventh in the Premier League table.

Nordi Mukiele once again impressed, continuing his excellent form since arriving in the summer, while the result maintained Sunderland’s unbeaten home record in the top flight this season. The trip to Stamford Bridge represents another opportunity for Le Bris’ team to test themselves against one of the Premier League’s traditional heavyweights. Sunderland and Chelsea are level on points heading into the fixture, and victory for the visitors could even lift them into the top four.

Thousands of Sunderland supporters are expected to make the journey to the capital, and despite the travel complications, the away end at Stamford Bridge is expected to be at full capacity. It will be the club’s first meeting with Chelsea in any competition since May 2017, when Sunderland lost 5-1 in their final Premier League outing before relegation. Eight years later, the fixture now carries a very different narrative – a reminder of just how far the Black Cats have come on their climb back to the top flight.

What other Sunderland news is there?

Sunderland have offered a trial to a highly-rated youngster from Newcastle Blue Star, with the non-league club confirming the news in a social media post.

U15s player Lincoln Brook has been handed an eight-week trial with the Black Cats, after impressing with his performances and versatility for Blue Star’s youth side. The North East club praised Brook’s development and attitude both on and off the pitch, stating that the opportunity was fully deserved.

In a statement, Newcastle Blue Star Football Club wrote: “A huge congratulations to Lincoln Brook, who has been offered an 8-week trial with Sunderland AFC. When Lincoln joined Blue Star, he instantly made his mark, playing an integral role in our treble winning season, scoring some crucial goals.

“A brilliant young lad on and off the pitch, the versatile player has the ability to play centre half, centre midfield and even centre forward. This opportunity is well deserved, with the only surprise being that it didn’t happen sooner. In the nicest possible way Lincoln… we hope you don’t come back! Go smash it. All the best.”

Brook’s progression continues Sunderland’s recent focus on recruiting and developing North East talent through the Academy of Light, which has already produced several first-team players in recent years including Dan Neil, Chris Rigg and Anthony Patterson.

The eight-week trial will give Sunderland’s academy coaches the chance to assess Brook’s ability in a professional environment, as the club continues to strengthen its youth setup under Régis Le Bris and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

