Under Phil Parkinson, Sunderland were defeated by the Chairboys in League One back in January 2020.

That prompted Darius Charles, a Wycombe player at the time, into a controversial interview.

At the time, Charles said: “They came here and I felt they were smug.

“They came with this Sunderland presence. But I wanted to let them know, this is our house.

“You play by our rules. We’re second in the table, you are wherever you are.”

However, having beaten Wycombe Wanderers in the final at Wembley to win promotion back to the Championship, Sunderland man Gooch retweeted the controversial comments from two years ago.

And Black Cats fans were delighted!

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Lynden Gooch of Sunderland battles for possession with Sam Vokes of Wycombe Wanderers during the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on May 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

@ianmarwell commented: “That aged well, Ha'way Ha'way Ha'way.”

@RokerEndDweller added: “Yes Goochy lad. Wembley is our house. They can keep the car park!”

@chrissavedlatin stated: “HAHAHAHAHAHA yes Lynden my son.”

@Mcintosh18Ltd replied: “What a way to start my birthday weekend with the club I have supported since the age of 2 goes up to the championship haway the lads.”

@PhilKing1971 said: “@LyndenGooch love you mate. So proud of you & the lads today & all season. Also, best bit of trolling I’ve seen in a LONG time. So glad you’ve had that bit of success after all the hard times. Sign a new contract & see you next season!!!”