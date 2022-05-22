Under Phil Parkinson, Sunderland were defeated by the Chairboys in League One back in January 2020.
That prompted Darius Charles, a Wycombe player at the time, into a controversial interview.
At the time, Charles said: “They came here and I felt they were smug.
Most Popular
-
1
Red and white army! 21 stunning Sunderland fan pictures from Trafalgar Square takeover ahead of Wembley final
-
2
Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings as Cats win promotion with stunning Wembley win over Wycombe
-
3
Sunderland 2 Wycombe Wanderers 0 RECAP: Story of the day as Cats are promoted to the Championship after Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart goals at Wembley
-
4
Watch the spine-tingling Sunderland fan reaction at Wembley as Cats win promotion
-
5
How ex-Sunderland stars Fabio Borini, Phil Bardsley and Vito Mannone reacted to Black Cats' promotion at Wembley
“They came with this Sunderland presence. But I wanted to let them know, this is our house.
“You play by our rules. We’re second in the table, you are wherever you are.”
However, having beaten Wycombe Wanderers in the final at Wembley to win promotion back to the Championship, Sunderland man Gooch retweeted the controversial comments from two years ago.
And Black Cats fans were delighted!
@ianmarwell commented: “That aged well, Ha'way Ha'way Ha'way.”
@RokerEndDweller added: “Yes Goochy lad. Wembley is our house. They can keep the car park!”
@chrissavedlatin stated: “HAHAHAHAHAHA yes Lynden my son.”
@Mcintosh18Ltd replied: “What a way to start my birthday weekend with the club I have supported since the age of 2 goes up to the championship haway the lads.”
@PhilKing1971 said: “@LyndenGooch love you mate. So proud of you & the lads today & all season. Also, best bit of trolling I’ve seen in a LONG time. So glad you’ve had that bit of success after all the hard times. Sign a new contract & see you next season!!!”
@AlexBroom_: “Ahhaha! Nice one Lynden. Enjoy your celebrations brother x”