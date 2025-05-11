Sunderland fan groups are planning a big atmosphere when playing Coventry City this Tuesday...

Sunderland fans are preparing to turn the Stadium of Light into a cauldron of noise and colour ahead of Tuesday night’s Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City.

Fan groups including Roker Report, A Love Supreme, and This is Wearside have issued a joint rallying call to supporters, urging them to create a fierce and passionate home atmosphere from the moment the team bus arrives.

“Tuesday is more than a match — it’s a statement,” read the coordinated message. “From the moment the bus arrives to the final whistle, let’s make the Stadium of Light electric. Line the streets. Fill the stands. Wear your colours. Wave the flags. Bring the noise. This is our fortress. This is our time. Together, WEAR stronger. ’Til the end.”

The Black Cats hold a slender 2-1 advantage following the first leg at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday, thanks to goals from Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda. But with the tie still finely poised, fans are being urged to play their part in driving the side over the line in the return leg.

Supporters plan to line the route to the stadium early on Tuesday evening to welcome the team bus in what is expected to be a vibrant show of unity and support, with flags, smoke, and chants anticipated to greet the players as they arrive.

Inside the ground, organisers are encouraging fans to arrive early, wear club colours, and help make the Stadium of Light an intimidating place for the visitors, echoing the atmosphere that inspired Sunderland to play-off success in 2022 and a shock semi-final run the following season.

Head coach Régis Le Bris has praised the Wearside fanbase since his arrival and will be counting on the crowd once again as his side looks to book a place at Wembley and keep their Premier League dream alive. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:00pm on Tuesday night, with the match expected to draw a sell-out crowd.

Supporter Plans – Timings and Instructions:

6:10pm – Fans are asked to gather outside the North Stand at the Stadium of Light to await the arrival of the team bus.

6:20pm – Expected arrival of the Sunderland team bus. Supporters are encouraged to raise the noise, wave flags, and create a visual and vocal welcome.

Post-arrival – All fans are asked to head inside the stadium as early as possible to build the atmosphere in the stands before kick-off.

Throughout – Wear red and white, bring scarves, wave flags, and sing from first whistle to last.