Ex-Sunderland, Manchester United and Everton man Darron Gibson has been seen turning out for Wythenshawe FC

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland, Manchester United and Everton midfielder Darron Gibson has been spotted playing for non-league side Wythenshawe FC.

The Manchester-based club, who compete in the North West Counties League Premier Division, shared a video on TikTok this week showing the 37-year-old lining up in midfield during a recent fixture at Hollyhedge Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The footage has since sparked widespread reaction from fans surprised to see a player with Gibson’s pedigree appearing at that level of the game. Wythenshawe FC, founded in 1946, play in the ninth tier of English football and are based just a few miles from Gibson’s former clubs Manchester United and Everton.

Born in Derry, Northern Ireland, Gibson began his professional career with Institute before joining Manchester United’s academy in 2004. He made his first-team debut for the Red Devils a year later in a League Cup tie against Barnet, before going on to make 60 senior appearances for the club.

During his time at Old Trafford, Gibson scored ten goals and lifted several major honours – including a Premier League title, two League Cups and the FIFA Club World Cup. He was also part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s squad that reached the Champions League final in 2011.

After loan spells with Royal Antwerp in Belgium and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Championship, Gibson made a permanent move to Everton in January 2012. The Republic of Ireland international initially impressed at Goodison Park, but a series of injuries curtailed his progress and restricted his playing time during David Moyes’ final seasons on Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gibson signed for Sunderland in January 2017 alongside fellow Everton teammate Bryan Oviedo, as Moyes attempted to strengthen the Black Cats’ midfield during their Premier League relegation battle. He made 12 appearances that season but was unable to prevent Sunderland’s drop to the Championship.

His time on Wearside ended in March 2018 after he was suspended by the club following a drink-driving charge, later leaving by mutual consent. The midfielder went on to have short spells with Wigan Athletic and Salford City before quietly stepping away from the professional game following a broken leg sustained in 2020.

At international level, Gibson represented the Republic of Ireland 27 times and featured at Euro 2012. His decision to represent Ireland rather than Northern Ireland led to a high-profile eligibility dispute between the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and the Irish Football Association (IFA), which was eventually resolved by FIFA in 2010.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, several years after his last professional appearance, Gibson’s latest outing for Wythenshawe FC marks a low-key return to the pitch. While it’s unclear whether the midfielder has officially signed for the club or is simply training to maintain fitness, his presence has generated interest among supporters across Greater Manchester and beyond. For Sunderland fans, Gibson’s career remains a reminder of the club’s turbulent 2016–17 season – a campaign that ended in relegation and marked the beginning of the worst period in Sunderland’s modern history.

Your next Sunderland read: Trai Hume reflects on Sunderland's season start and issues message after Man Utd frustration