Sunderland's European chances rated by stats experts ahead of Chelsea test

What are Sunderland's chances of securing a place in Europe next season?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s impressive return to the Premier League continued on Saturday as the Black Cats claimed a 2-0 home win against bottom of the table Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Despite failing to win in the league this season, the visitors provided some dangerous moments at the Stadium of Light - but there was to be no denying Sunderland as Regis Le Bris’ men secured yet another win on home soil and lifted themselves into the top seven of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A first-half goal from summer signing Nordi Mukiele and a late own-goal from Wolves star Ladislav Krejci were enough to extend Sunderland’s run of form to just two defeats in eight games and leave the Black Cats nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Preserving their Premier League status will be the first priority for Le Bris and his players as they look to avoid an immediate return to the Championship - but there is no doubt the form shown over the first two months of the season has raised hopes loftier ambitions may well be within their grasp.

Could it be a top ten finish or could the Stadium of Light faithful be reaching for their passports come the end of the season? Of course, it’s still early in the season to even dream of such an outcome - but that hasn’t stopped us looking to the stats experts at Opta to see how they rate Sunderland’s chances of qualifying for either the Champions League or Europe League (Conference League probability is not given on their website).

What are Sunderland’s chances of being relegated?

Getty Images

1. Wolverhampton Wanderers - 68.88% 2. Burnley - 51.31% 3. Leeds United - 43.41% 4. West Ham United - 41.17% 5. Nottingham Forest - 38.80% 6. Sunderland - 20.66% 7. Fulham - 12.86% 8. Brentford - 9.74% 9. Manchester United - 4.92% 10. Everton - 4.64% 11. Aston Villa - 68.88% 12. Tottenham Hotspur - 0.76% 13. Newcastle United - 0.60% 14. Brighton and Hove Albion - 0.59% 15. Bournemouth - 0.43% 16. Crystal Palace - 0.37% 17. Chelsea - 0.06% 18. Manchester City - 0.01% 19. Liverpool - 0.00% 20. Arsenal - 0.00%

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are Sunderland’s chances of securing European football?

Getty Images

1. Arsenal - Champions League 92.63% Europa League 3.41% 2. Liverpool - Champions League 85.27% Europa League 5.79% 3. Manchester City - Champions League 72.96% Europa League 9.25% 4. Chelsea - Champions League 40.36% Europa League 13.44% 5. Crystal Palace - Champions League 22.69% Europa League 11.99% 6. Bournemouth - Champions League 16.92% Europa League 10.55% 7. Brighton and Hove Albion - Champions League 15.74% Europa League 9.22% 8. Tottenham Hotspur - Champions League 16.01% Europa League 8.88% 9. Newcastle United - Champions League 14.23% Europa League 8.80% 10. Aston Villa - Champions League 13.03% Europa League 8.35% 11. Everton - Champions League 3.49% Europa League 3.16% 12. Manchester United - Champions League 3.35% Europa League 3.47% 13. Brentford - Champions League 1.64% Europa League 1.80% 14. Fulham - Champions League 1.12% Europa League 1.06% 15. Sunderland - Champions League 0.28% Europa League 0.41% 16. Nottingham Forest - Champions League 0.08% Europa League 0.14% 17. West Ham United - Champions League 0.10% Europa League 0.13% 18. Leeds United - Champions League 0.07% Europa League 0.08% 19. Burnley - Champions League 0.01% Europa League 0.05% 20: Wolverhampton Wanderers - Champions League 0.02% Europa League 0.02%