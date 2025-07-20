Enzo Le Fée scores vs Sevilla before revealing a minor leg issue during Sunderland’s pre-season tour

Sunderland midfielder Enzo Le Fée says the club’s pre-season trip to Portugal has helped strengthen team spirit and revealed he was managing a minor fitness concern ahead of the 1-1 draw with Sevilla.

The Frenchman opened the scoring at Estádio Algarve on Saturday night, capping a lively 45-minute performance in the middle of the park. While pleased to get on the scoresheet, Le Fée insisted the focus remains on preparing for the Premier League opener next month.

“Really good. I think it's better sometimes to leave the normal training centre – like to create some affinities with the new guys and welcome good as well,” he said post-match. “So, yeah, it's nice. We can train at a good place, good pitch, good atmosphere. So, yeah, it's really nice.”

Reflecting on his goal, Le Fée added: “Yeah, it's true. I don't score a lot. So, yeah, I like the feeling. Now it's only the pre-season, so it's not the most important thing. We have to work again to be ready for the first game in the Premier League.”

Despite the strong showing, the 25-year-old admitted he had been carefully managed in the days leading up to the game. “Yeah, it was intense. Like at the beginning, we have to be ready for the first game and for the season as well,” he said. “For me, it was a little bit less intense because I had two days off, because I felt like there was something wrong with my leg. But I feel good and I think everyone feels good, so it's the most important.”

Le Fée also touched on the developing chemistry in midfield, particularly with Noah Sadiki and Habib Diarra. “To build the set-up as well, the pitch, to create affinities outside but inside as well. I speak about the midfielder, Noah and Habib. We feel the same about football, so it's not really difficult. But we have to work to know what the players like – if they like to receive the ball on their feet or go behind the defence. So something like that.”

Sunderland will continue their pre-season preparations on Monday night when they face Sporting CP in the Algarve but will be without winger Romaine Mundle, who has undergone surgery on a recurring hamstring injury and is now expected to miss the start of the Premier League season.

The 22-year-old picked up the injury during the club’s pre-season training camp in Portugal and left earlier this week to undergo an operation. While the full extent of the setback is still being assessed, head coach Régis Le Bris confirmed Mundle will be sidelined when the campaign gets underway next month.

“Romaine has had surgery on his hamstring,” Le Bris said. "It's a real shame because Romaine worked really well through the summer. We decided to go for a conservative treatment, I think it was the best option when the advice from the specialists arrived.

“But in the end, he got this injury after a sprint in a training session, and now we have to wait. We don't have an exact timeframe yet, but it will be short [for the start of the season], for sure. We'll know the full extent a little later."

