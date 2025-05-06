Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland midfielder Enzo Le Fée is preparing to face Coventry City over two legs in the Championship play-offs

Sunderland midfielder Enzo Le Fée has issued a rallying cry ahead of the club’s crucial Championship play-off semi-final showdown with Coventry City.

Posting on Instagram after Sunderland’s last game against Queens Park Rangers, the Frenchman admitted the Black Cats had endured a tough end to the regular season but made it clear that all focus is now firmly on the challenge ahead. Le Fée wrote: “The end of the season was difficult. Play-offs mode.”

The message comes after a disappointing run of five straight defeats for Sunderland, a stretch that saw Régis Le Bris’ side lose momentum after having already secured a top-six finish. Despite that form, the Wearsiders remain just three games away from a return to the Premier League.

Le Fée, who has impressed in his first season on Wearside since arriving from Lorient, will be key to Sunderland’s hopes of overcoming Coventry across two legs. The first match takes place at the CBS Arena this Friday night, with the return leg at the Stadium of Light next Tuesday.

What else has Enzo Le Fée said recently?

Le Fée also spoke after Sunderland’s loss to Oxford United. He said: “Our standards are extremely high, and over the past few weeks, we haven’t quite hit those levels — either individually or as a team. But with some huge games just ahead, we’ve got a real chance to put things right.

"On Saturday against QPR, we want to show a performance that properly reflects who we are. We know we’ve fallen short recently, but we’ll fight for every ball, we’ll battle, and we’ll be fully prepared for the two huge play-off games that lie ahead."

What is the latest transfer news on Enzo Le Fée?

AS Roma are reportedly exploring alternative options for midfielder Enzo Le Fée as they prepare for the possibility of a summer exit.

Le Fée joined Sunderland on loan in January, with the deal including a clause that would see the move become permanent if the Black Cats achieve promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs. With their top-flight return still uncertain, Roma are said to be weighing up other potential transfer scenarios should Sunderland fall short.

Reports in Italy claim the Serie A side are open to discussing a transfer with other interested clubs if Le Fée's move to Wearside does not go ahead. The 24-year-old has featured regularly under Régis Le Bris and would be expected to play a key role in Sunderland’s upcoming play-off campaign against Coventry City. According to Corriere dello Sport, via Roma Giallorossa, Enzo Le Fée’s future largely depends on the outcome of Sunderland’s push for Premier League promotion in the coming weeks.

A recent article on Enzo Le Fée has shed further light on the midfielder’s situation, revealing that Sunderland’s obligation to buy the player is directly tied to their promotion to the Premier League. The clause reportedly requires the Black Cats to make the deal permanent for €23million (around £19.7million) if they secure a return to the top flight.

An excerpt from a recent article on the player states: “The English club, playing in the Championship, has an option tied to promotion to the Premier League; if the Black Cats were to achieve promotion to the top flight, the obligation to buy would come into force, set at €23million (£19.7million).

“The promotion campaign will get underway on Thursday, May 9th, when Sunderland will face Coventry City in the play-off semi-final. If they advance to the next round, the winner of Sheffield United or Bristol City will await them in the final. A decisive step, also for the strategies of [AS Roma] sporting director Florent Ghisolfi, who continues to closely monitor Le Fée in view of possible alternative scenarios should the English club fail to secure the Premier League.”

Le Fée joined Roma from Stade Rennais for around£20 million last summer but struggled to make an impact in Serie A. After making just 10 appearances, he departed midway through his five-year contract to join Sunderland on loan in January.