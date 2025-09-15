A look at Sunderland’s full squad ratings in FC26...

By now, much has been made of Sunderland’s summer transfer business. The Black Cats brought in 14 new faces in the aftermath of their promotion back to the Premier League, spending in excess of £150 million in the process.

Those reinforcements have served the top flight new boys well so far, of course, with Regis Le Bris’ men having taken seven points from their first four matches this term. Their most recent result was a battling point away at Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, after which, the head coach hailed his side’s application in the face of a tricky test.

He said: “It’s important to take points where it’s possible. Sometimes you play well and you can deserve to win something but in the end you don’t because the Premier League is really tough. But in different games, it’s possible to win points so we did that. The efficiency and the quality of our game connected so we need to keep going.”

Amongst those who caught the eye at Selhurst Park were goalkeeper Robin Roefs, captain Granit Xhaka, and recent defensive acquisition Nordi Mukiele, with all three putting in spirited displays in South London. But how well are they, and their teammates, rated in EA Sports’ FC26?

The popular franchise returns with its latest edition on September 26th, and Sunderland will be a Premier League side in the game for the first time since FIFA 17. Developers are promising an overhauled gameplay experience with “more responsive dribbling, smarter AI positioning, and sharper, more explosive movement — all based on community feedback. Goalkeepers now react more naturally with improved positioning, animations are more lifelike, and new Playstyles and Player Roles give you more ways to shape how your team plays.”

But following their influx of new additions this summer, how well will Sunderland’s squad be rated? From the likes of Xhaka and Mukiele, who feature highly on the Black Cats’ in-game roster, to developing talents like Chris Rigg and Harrison Jones, here’s the full rundown of Regis Le Bris’ side in FC26...

Sunderland’s FC 26 rating in full

Granit Xhaka - 85

Reinildo - 79

Nordi Mukiele - 79

Lutsharel Geertruida - 78

Omar Alderte - 78

Habib Diarra - 77

Brian Brobbey - 77

Enzo Le Fee - 76

Simon Adingra - 76

Arthur Masuaku - 75

Bertrand Traore - 75

Noah Sadiki - 74

Trai Hume - 74

Robin Roefs - 74

Dan Neil - 73

Chemsdine Talbi - 73

Anthony Patterson - 73

Dan Ballard - 73

Luk O'Nien - 72

Dennis Cirkin - 72

Wilson Isidor - 72

Eliezer Mayenda - 71

Romaine Mundle - 71

Timothee Pembele - 70

Chris Rigg - 70

Ian Poveda - 69

Abdoullah Ba - 66

Simon Moore - 66

Aji Alese - 66

Leo Hjelde - 66

Harrison Jones - 59

Ahmed Abdullahi - 58

Blondy Nna Noukeu - 57

