Nottingham Forest have confirmed the appointment of former Burnley and Everton manager Sean Dyche as their new head coach.

The 54-year-old has signed a deal running until the summer of 2027 and becomes Forest’s third permanent boss of the season following the dismissals of Nuno Espírito Santo and Ange Postecoglou.

Dyche replaces Postecoglou, whose brief tenure lasted just 39 days before he was dismissed 17 minutes after Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea. The Australian failed to win any of his eight matches in charge, drawing twice and losing six, leaving Forest 18th in the Premier League with one win from their opening eight fixtures.

The Englishman’s first game in charge will come in the Europa League against Porto on Thursday, before Forest return to domestic action with a trip to Bournemouth on Sunday. Forest’s search for a new manager was overseen by global head of football Edu Gaspar and global technical director George Syrianos. The club also held talks with former Italy and Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini, while Fulham manager Marco Silva was another name admired by the hierarchy.

In a statement, Forest said: “A respected and experienced Premier League manager, Dyche brings the perfect blend of character, tactical acumen and proven achievement to guide the club through its next chapter. “As a former Forest youth player who lives locally, Dyche also has a deep understanding of the values and pride of Forest and its supporters. His appointment represents the best opportunity for a successful and competitive season across both domestic and European competitions.”

Dyche’s backroom team will feature several familiar faces returning to The City Ground. Forest confirmed a series of appointments on Tuesday, strengthening the club’s coaching setup ahead of the new era. “We’re delighted to welcome Ian Woan back to Nottingham Forest as part of our coaching team,” the club announced. “A Forest icon, Ian made over 200 appearances for the Reds and now returns to bring his passion, experience and winning mentality back home.”

“We’re delighted to welcome former midfielder Tony Loughlan to Nottingham Forest as part of our coaching team,” another statement read. “Tony strengthens our backroom staff, bringing extensive coaching experience and a deep understanding of the game.”

Forest also confirmed the arrival of a new goalkeeping coach, adding: “We’re delighted to welcome Billy Mercer to Nottingham Forest as our new Goalkeeper Coach. Billy brings a wealth of experience, having worked with some of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers in recent years.”

In addition, the club announced the return of a fan favourite: “We’re delighted to announce that Steve Stone has also joined Nottingham Forest’s coaching team. A proud Academy graduate, Steve made over 200 appearances in the Garibaldi and brings his drive, experience and passion back to The City Ground.”

Before the appointment was officially confirmed, BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton discussed the managerial situation, saying: “It’s a mess, isn’t it? If Dyche gets over the line, it is an admission that they got it wrong with Ange Postecoglou and are thinking about survival.

“Dyche has always managed clubs where it has been a struggle. He bucked the trend at Burnley and got the best out of the players he had and proved himself to be an extremely capable manager. At Everton, he took over a team in trouble and stabilised the club. He had points deductions to contend with. Forest want to stay in the league, so it seems a sensible appointment. They won’t go down, they have too many good players.”

Dyche now takes charge of a side in need of stability after a turbulent start to the campaign and will be tasked with steering Forest clear of the relegation zone while balancing their European commitments.

