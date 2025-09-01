Sunderland are set for a hectic deadline day with Bryan Brobbey’s medical underway and Lutsharel Geertruida closing in on a loan-to-buy move

Sunderland are preparing for one of their busiest deadline days in recent years, with major progress being made on two high-profile deals involving Bryan Brobbey and Lutsharel Geertruida.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland have agreed a £21.2million package with Ajax for Brobbey, who will become the Black Cats’ most expensive signing of the window so far. Now, fresh details have emerged. The 23-year-old striker was initially scheduled to fly to England on Monday morning alongside his agent, Meissa N’Diaye, but to save time, he will now complete his medical in Amsterdam.

Der Telegraph also state that Lawyers from both clubs are currently finalising the paperwork remotely, with Sunderland confident the deal will be signed off before the English transfer window closes at 7pm. Brobbey has scored 56 goals and provided 24 assists in 163 appearances for Ajax and has long been viewed as one of the Eredivisie’s most exciting attacking prospects.

At the same time, Sky Sports Germany report that Sunderland have hijacked Marseille’s move for Lutsharel Geertruida, agreeing personal terms with the Netherlands international before finalising a deal with RB Leipzig. Sunderland will pay a loan fee of around £2.1million, with an option to buy next summer for approximately £17million, while also covering the full salary of the versatile 25-year-old defender.

Geertruida is understood to be “very excited” by the prospect of playing in the Premier League and has been granted permission to undergo his medical ahead of completing the move. The defender, who can operate at right-back, centre-back and in midfield, is expected to strengthen Régis Le Bris’ options across the back line.

These developments come amid uncertainty over Marc Guiu’s future. The 19-year-old striker, on loan from Chelsea, could return to Stamford Bridge following Liam Delap’s injury, but Sunderland would need to approve any recall. The Echo understands that a financial agreement and suitable replacement would need to be secured before Guiu is allowed to leave.

With the Bundesliga transfer window closing at 8pm German time (7pm UK), Sunderland have plenty of to finalise both Brobbey and Geertruida before the deadline at the time of writing. The club is also working on several potential outgoings, including loan moves for Harrison Jones, Jenson Seelt and Ahmed Abdullahi, as the squad is trimmed ahead of the second half of the season.

Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts is also attracting growing interest from the Championship, with Derby County among several clubs keen on a possible deal before the transfer deadline, according to reports.

The Sun and Alan Nixon claims Derby are exploring the possibility of signing the 28-year-old and could make a cash offer to beat rival Championship clubs to his signature. It is understood the Rams would be prepared to offer Roberts a three-year contract, while Sunderland are likely to consider selling at the right price.

