Sunderland are set to land Djordje Petrovic for £21.5m as talks continue over French left-back Melvin Bard

Sunderland’s summer rebuild continues to take shape, with the newly promoted Premier League side pushing ahead on two significant defensive targets.

Talks are ongoing with OGC Nice left-back Melvin Bard, while a £21.5million deal to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic is understood to be close.

Bard offered long-term Sunderland

French journalist Fabrice Hawkins reports that Sunderland have submitted a contract offer to Melvin Bard, who made 34 appearances for Nice last season.

The deal is believed to be a four-year agreement with an option for a fifth. However, no full agreement has yet been reached, and Nice are keen to keep Bard ahead of their UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign later this summer.

Two other unnamed Premier League clubs are also said to be in the race for the 24-year-old, who has attracted attention for his energy, defensive solidity and experience in Ligue 1.

Sunderland’s interest in Bard follows a clear pattern of recruitment in the French market. Habib Diarra has already arrived from Strasbourg, while the club also pursued Marcin Bulka before the goalkeeper opted for Saudi Pro League side Neom SC. Matthis Abline (FC Nantes) and Georges Mikautadze (Lyon) have also been scouted as forward options.

Petrovic deal to cost £21.5million

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Djordje Petrovic, with multiple reports suggesting a fee of £21.5million has been agreed with Chelsea.

The 25-year-old Serbia international impressed during a loan spell at Strasbourg last season and is keen to secure regular top-flight football after limited opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

Petrovic was omitted from Chelsea’s Club World Cup squad earlier this year, with a summer exit planned. He will now compete with Anthony Patterson for the No.1 spot at the Stadium of Light, adding top-level experience and shot-stopping pedigree to the goalkeeping department. contract.

OGC Nice stopper Marcin Bulka, who had been under consideration as he entered the final year of his contract in France, has instead agreed a long-term deal with Saudi Pro League side Neom following a late approach. The 25-year-old has completed a medical and is now set to link up with the ambitious Saudi outfit.

Sadiki deal worth up to £17.5million close to completion

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland are on the verge of finalising a deal for Noah Sadiki, with the 20-year-old expected to sign a five-year contract.

The Black Cats will pay £15million up front, with £2.5million in add-ons potentially due. Sadiki, a DR Congo international, impressed for Union Saint-Gilloise last season and offers versatility, having featured as both a central midfielder and right back.

His arrival would follow the £30million signing of Habib Diarra, underlining the club’s increased spending power since promotion.

