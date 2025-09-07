Sunderland could be without nine players for up to eight matches in the Premier League during AFCON

Sunderland are facing a potential selection headache ahead of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), with up to nine first-team players at risk of missing a crucial spell of Premier League fixtures over the festive period.

The tournament, which takes place in Morocco from Sunday, December 21 to Sunday, January 18, will see players report to their national teams in advance, meaning Régis Le Bris could be without several key figures before, during, and potentially after the competition.

A number of Sunderland’s summer signings are eligible to feature at AFCON, including Habib Diarra (Senegal), Reinildo (Mozambique), Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast), Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo), Noah Sadiki (DR Congo), Chemsdine Talbi (Morocco) and Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso). Meanwhile, Ahmed Abdullahi (Nigeria) and Blondy Nna Noukeu (Cameroon) could also receive call-ups.

The timing of the competition is particularly problematic for Sunderland, with the Wear-Tyne derby against Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light taking place just eight days before the tournament begins. After that, the Black Cats face a gruelling run of fixtures against Brighton, Leeds United, Manchester City and Tottenham, before clashes with Brentford and Crystal Palace – all while AFCON is ongoing. Should any of Sunderland’s internationals reach the knockout stages, they could miss up to eight matches in total, further testing Le Bris’ squad depth during what will be one of the most demanding periods of the season.

If Cameroon and DR Congo enjoy deep runs at AFCON, Régis Le Bris could be forced to navigate an extended spell without two of his three first-choice midfielders during one of the busiest periods of Sunderland’s season. While Dan Neil and Chris Rigg provide quality cover, their absence would test the squad’s depth – and AFCON promises to add a fascinating subplot to an already gripping Premier League campaign for Sunderland fans.

What has Kristjaan Speakman said about AFCON?

"I understand the question," said Sunderland's sporting director when asked about the situation recently by the local media. "We've discussed that lots as we've gone through the window, but the most important thing for us is getting the quality.

"And there are a lot of players with high quality for the Premier League that play for countries that are going to be in that competition, so we recognise when that competition comes around, we're going to lose one or two players naturally. But that's where the competition and the depth is going to come in.

“Hopefully, we'll be in a really positive place and the players will be in a position where they'll be able to carry on the momentum through that period. You know, it's a long season, and for a small period, we're going to be missing some players. We have to accept that."

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Régis Le Bris has been handed a timely boost ahead of Sunderland’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace as Luke O’Nien steps up his recovery.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined since dislocating his shoulder in the opening minutes of Sunderland’s play-off final win over Sheffield United, but he was pictured back in training this week with teammates not currently away on international duty. The club had initially expected O’Nien to return after the ongoing break, and he now looks on course to meet that timeline.

O’Nien’s comeback will provide valuable versatility across the backline, though competition for defensive places is fierce following Sunderland’s heavy summer recruitment. He was joined in training by Aji Alese, who is also closing in on a return after missing the entirety of pre-season through injury. Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde are likewise expected back following the international break, but neither has been spotted in full training yet.

Le Bris has also welcomed recent signings Lutsharel Geertruida and Brian Brobbey to the training pitches for the first time since their deadline-day arrivals from RB Leipzig and Ajax respectively. Both could make their Sunderland debuts at Selhurst Park, though Le Bris may have to carefully manage their match sharpness given their lack of competitive action so far this season.

Meanwhile, fellow new arrival Bertrand Traoré faces a race against time to feature after joining from Ajax in the final minutes of the window. The winger is currently away on international duty with Burkina Faso and will link up with his new teammates late next week, leaving Le Bris with limited preparation time to integrate him into the squad.

