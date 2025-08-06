Ex-Sunderland defender Dion Sanderson has joined Derby on loan in a fourth reunion with boss John Eustace

Former Sunderland loanee Dion Sanderson has joined Derby County on a season-long loan from Birmingham City – marking the fourth time he’s linked up with John Eustace during his career.

The 25-year-old central defender makes the switch across the Midlands in search of regular first-team football, having fallen out of favour at St Andrew’s. Sanderson featured only seven times under current Birmingham boss Chris Davies last season before spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

This move to Pride Park continues a remarkable trend: Eustace, now in charge of Derby, has signed Sanderson four times in three years. The pair previously worked together at Birmingham, Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn, with Eustace naming the Wolves academy graduate as club captain during his time in charge of the Blues.

Sanderson’s most recent appearance for Birmingham came in December 2024 in a 2-1 Vertu Motors Trophy win over Exeter City. He played 12 games for Rovers in the second half of the 2024–25 campaign before returning to Birmingham earlier this summer.

He becomes Derby's tenth summer signing and the club’s fourth loan addition as Eustace looks to bolster his squad ahead of the new Championship season. Sanderson will not be eligible to play against his parent club when Derby face Birmingham on Boxing Day and again in March.

Sunderland fans will remember Sanderson fondly from his loan spell at the Stadium of Light during the 2020–21 season. Signed from Wolves in October 2020, he made 27 appearances in League One, scored his first professional goal in a win over Rochdale, and was named the club’s Supporters’ Young Player of the Year. His loan was cut short in April due to a back injury, ruling him out of the play-offs, but his combative displays left a lasting impression.

Across his career, Sanderson has racked up over 160 senior appearances during loan stints with Cardiff City, QPR, Birmingham and Blackburn, as well as a permanent spell with Blues. His versatility, leadership and Championship experience make him a strong addition for Derby as they look to challenge in the second tier. The move represents another chance for Sanderson to restart his career under a manager who has consistently backed him. And for Eustace, it’s another familiar face as he continues to shape his Derby County rebuild.

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Sunderland are close to completing the loan signing of Chelsea striker Marc Guiu – with fresh details emerging over a clause in the deal designed to ensure regular game time.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have inserted a performance-related condition into the agreement, which would see the Black Cats pay a financial penalty if Guiu does not feature in a minimum number of matches across the 2025–26 campaign.

While such clauses are increasingly common in Premier League-to-Championship and loan-to-loan moves, they remain rare at top-flight level. However, reports also state that Sunderland are comfortable with the arrangement and do not see the clause as a major obstacle.

Guiu, 19, joined Chelsea from Barcelona earlier last summer in a £5million move. The striker made headlines with a debut goal for Barça and is seen as one of the most promising centre-forwards in his age group across Europe. Chelsea view the player as a long-term project and are keen to ensure he develops through regular first-team exposure.

Sunderland have moved quickly to take advantage of the opportunity, with Régis Le Bris eager to strengthen his attacking options following the club’s promotion to the Premier League. Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor are already in the squad, but Guiu would add a different profile – powerful, direct, and with proven finishing ability in tight spaces.

The Black Cats have already spent significantly this window, bringing in high-profile players such as Simon Adingra, Chemsdine Talbi, Granit Xhaka and Robin Roefs, amongst others. But the move for Guiu reflects the club’s continued commitment to building a robust and competitive Premier League squad. The deal is expected to be finalised in the coming days, barring any late twists.

