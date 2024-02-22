Sunderland defender reveals season-ending injury and shares post-surgery photos

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland defender Ben Crompton has revealed that his season is over after sustaining an injury playing for the under-21s.

Crompton played for Sunderland during pre-season, featuring under Tony Mowbray against South Shields, then making his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup earlier this campaign after signing for Sunderland back in July 2022.

The former Shrewsbury and Wolves man was named on the bench against Stoke City by Michael Beale earlier this season in the Championship but wasn't brought on as the Black Cats ran our 3-1 winners at the Stadium of Light.

However, the 20-year-old started in the Premier League 2 for the under-21s at the end of January but was withdrawn by Graeme Murty after just 20 minutes as Sunderland took on Leeds United in Yorkshire. Crompton was replaced by returning Hartlepool United loanee Zak Johnson, who has since joined Dundalk on a temporary deal.

However, Crompton has now revealed that his season is over and shared pictures after resurfacing from surgery, vowing to come back stronger next season.

On social media, Crompton said: "Unfortunately my season has come to an end earlier than expected which is hard to process at the moment. It has been one of many highs and lows, but thankfully after successful surgery, I can now start my rehab and recovery. I will be back stronger."