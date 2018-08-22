Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji nears exit as club confirm discussions over deal

Papy Djilobodji could be set for an exit from Sunderland - after talks were confirmed to be ongoing over a deal.

The ex-Chelsea defender has been AWOL from the Academy of Light during pre-season and is currently not being paid by the club.

Papy Djilobodji is nearing an exit

Djilobodji has made no secret of his desire to leave Wearside after the club's relegation to the third tier and has been linked with several clubs this summer - albeit to no avail.

Turkish side Trabzonspor have been linked with a swoop, as have several Ligue 1 sides after the defender spent last season on loan with Dijon.

But recent reports suggest that Germany could be Djilobodji's ultimate destination and interest from the Bundesliga has now been confirmed.

Speaking to the German press, Hannover 96 president Martin Kind confirmed that discussions are ongoing over a possible deal for the centre back.

Hannover are also keen on Norwich City's Timm Klose, and Kind admitted that any deal for Djilobodji is not expected to be completed imminently.

"It's open between the two of them," Kind said.

"There are discussions but no commitment.

"There will probably be nothing before the Bremen game (Saturday)."

Djilobodji is able to leave Sunderland up until August 31 - when the European transfer window closes - and manager Jack Ross is keen to see a resolution reached before that deadline.

And the Scot has praised staff behind the scenes at the club for working hard on an exit deal.

Speaking about the futures of Djilobodji and fellow want-away Didier Ndong, the Sunderland boss said: "They obviously still remain players of the club so I think, for very obvious reasons, we would all like a solution to that by the end of the month.

"One that would be beneficial to us and to them, because for the club it would be nice to put an end to that.

"I know there’s people at the club who have worked incredibly hard on finding a solution to that. It’s not always been easy for them, but I still believe that we will have a solution to those two by the end of the month."