Sunderland manager reveals how he will carefully manage Glenn Loovens’ workload

Jack Ross will manage Glenn Loovens’ workload carefully in order to get the best out of his experienced signing.

Loovens has formed a strong partnership with fellow summer signing Jack Baldwin at the heart of Sunderland’s defence.

At 34, Loovens is the elder statesman of Ross’ new-look young Sunderland side.

He brings a calming influence and steadies the Sunderland defence and took the captain’s armband when George Honeyman was subbed in the second half against Scunthorpe United.

While he was a touch lax on the ball at times against the Iron, there is no doubting his influence and experience will be a key asset for Sunderland in their quest for automatic promotion.

And ahead of tonight’s long midweek trip to face Gillingham at the Priestfield Stadium (KO 7.45pm), Ross says he will manage his workload carefully.

Ross said: “You have that communication with your players, and to be fair regardless of their age or experience it’s good to know how they’re feeling.

“Then you have to have that flexibility, be prepared to bend with them in terms of the training schedule and what they do.

“Players like Glenn will be like that, we’ll find the best way to get him ready for games and if he’s not ready, we’ll understand that.

“That’s why we have a squad, and in my head I always have three or four teams anyway, so that you’re prepared for all eventualities.

“It’s the same when the game starts, generally I’ll have an idea if I have to make changes.”

Sunderland have totally revamped their central defensive options this summer after a disastrous couple of years, successive relegations seeing the Black Cats drop to the third tier.

John O’Shea departed for Reading, Marc Wilson released while Lamine Kone joined Strasbourg on loan, with Sunderland hoping to move on AWOL Papy Djilobodji before August 31.

Ross has signed Alim Ozturk, Loovens, Baldwin and Tom Flanagan, who is closing in on a return from injury.

The Sunderland squad travelled south on Tuesday ahead of an away day double-header, Gillingham tonight followed by a first competitive fixture against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Sunderland head into the game full of confidence following Sunday’s 3-0 drubbing of Scunthorpe United.

Ahead of tonight’s game at the Priestfield Stadium, Ross added: “I think it’s going to be another good marker for us within this league in terms of where we’re at and where we can get ourselves to.

“It’s going to be another testing week, but one which the players go into in the best frame of mind which is great for me as a manager.”

Meanwhile, Sunderland defender Sam Brotherton, 21, has suffered ligament damage and is facing a couple of months out.

He is currently on loan at Blyth Spartans.

Brotherton suffered the injury in the season opener against Hereford and the full extent of the injury has now been disclosed.

Spartans boss Alun Armstrong said: “Sam had a scan earlier in the week and it looks like he’ll be out for at least two months, he’s suffered some ligament damage and will take a while to come.

“I’ve never known such an injury list at any club I’ve been at as a player or a manager – we’ve got four central defenders out,” he added.