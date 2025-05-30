Sunderland’s squad face a busy international schedule after the conclusion of the Championship campaign

Dennis Cirkin has withdrawn from the England U21s squad for the upcoming European Championships due to injury.

Cirkin returned from a hamstring issue for the closing stages of Sunderland’s campaign, playing a key part in the club’s eventual promotion at Wembley. It was a long campaign for the defender, who at one stage played through a broken wrist before requiring surgery. His progress on the pitch earned him a call up to Lee Carsley’s provisional squad for this summer’s competition alongside Jobe Bellingham, but he has now withdrawn from the upcoming training camp. Carsley will name his full squad for the tournament in Slovakia next Friday, June 6th.

A statement from the FA said: “James McAtee has been added to England MU21s’ pre-EURO training squad.

The Manchester City player, with 18 caps and seven goals to his name for the age group, will link up with Lee Carsley’s extended group at St. George’s Park this weekend. However, Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Tottenham Hotspur’s Dane Scarlett have been forced to withdraw due to medical issues. Carsley’s final squad for next month’s UEFA U21 EURO in Slovakia is to be announced on Friday 6 June.”

It is set to be a busy summer for Sunderland’s talented youngsters. Bellingham will be hoping to be named in Carsley’s final squad while Tommy Watson, Matty Young and Chris Rigg have all been named in the England squad which will take part in the U19 Euros in Romaine next month. Eliezer Mayenda could also be named in the Spain squad for next month’s U21 tournament having delivered an outstanding second half of the season on Wearside.

Dennis Cirkin’s emotional post-Wembley message

In an emotional instagram post following the club’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United, Cirkin reflected on the achievement of promotion having been one of the players to lead the club back to the Premier League from League One.

“2/2 ;) Raw, real, unfiltered,” he said.

“I knew we’d make it. The city back where it belongs. 101% to make it happen. Proud, grateful and happy to of made this achievement with this team. From League One to Premier League, we done it all together. I could write endlessly - grit, perseverance and love. Everybody has or finds their why. We found ours.

“From the staff, to the players. We completed the ‘impossible’. But this… this post is for the city, Sunderland. Everything else aside, to put a smile on one persons face let alone the entire city that follows day in day out is all that matters to me. WE ARE BACK BABY. Bring on the pressure, hate & doubt. More to come, keep doubting ;) faith in who’s responsible, trust that things will work out just as they’re meant to. Peace in faith. <3”