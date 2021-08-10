Sunderland ‘dealt blow’ as striker looks set to move to Belgium plus Swansea swoop for Ipswich ace

We round-up the latest news from the Stadium of Light and League One rivals.

Sunderland ‘dealt blow’ as striker looks set to move to Belgium

Sunderland have been dealt a fresh blow in their pursuit of Sheffield United’s Daniel Jebbison.

Jebbison has been linked with Sunderland throughout the summer with the Black Cats facing competition from Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion to secure a season-long loan deal.

However, fresh reports now suggest that Belgian side Beerschot could be The Blades’ preferred choice for Jebbison.

Beerschot are also owned by current Sheffield United owner Abdullah bin Musad bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud, hence why Belgium is now Jebbison’s most likely destination for next season.

Swansea have signed midfielder Flynn Downes from Ipswich, the Championship club have announced.

The 22-year-old has signed a four-year deal at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The deal comes too late for Downes to be eligible for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Reading but he could make his Swans debut in Saturday’s Championship clash against Sheffield United.

Downes, an Ipswich youth product, is the Welsh club’s fifth signing of the summer after Kyle Joseph, Liam Walsh, Joel Piroe and Jamie Paterson.

He made his first-team debut on the opening day of the 2017-18 campaign and became a regular the following season after a loan spell at Luton. He made 25 appearances for the League One side last term after missing part of the season with a knee injury.

