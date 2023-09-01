Sunderland are midway through a potentially pivotal deadline day, with a number of deals still possible.

Here, we run you through the latest on Patrick Roberts to Southampton, Dan Neil to Liverpool reports, Jack Clarke and a number of potential incoming deals.

This can all change very quickly but here's the latest info as we have it.

NAZARIY RUSYN

As it stands this looks to be the deal Sunderland are closest to doing.

Rusyn has been a target for much of this summer, but it is of course a complex deal for the Ukrainian and so progress has been slow but steady. It is now believed to be on the brink of completion, with a medical passed and now just paperwork to tie up. Rusyn will command a significant seven-figure fee and will sign a long-term contract.

A striker first and foremost, he can also operate off the flanks and Sunderland believe he fits the mould in terms of being the kind of technically gifted, versatile forward who has thrived in their current set up.

ROSS STEWART

Sunderland have agreed a fee with Southampton, an initial fee of approximately £8 million which could rise to £12 million in add-on clauses. Sunderland also have a future sell-on clause included in the deal.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem and so if Stewart successfully passes his medical, the deal will get done.

Given that Rusyn has been on the radar for much of the summer, it would be a surprise if Sunderland did not go back into the market for further reinforcements.

PATRICK ROBERTS

Southampton are also making a strong late move for Patrick Roberts, who is also in the last year of his contract. They are looking to replace Nathan Tella and have significant funds to do so following his £20 million move to Bayer Leverkusen last week.

A bid of around £5 million (split between up front payments and future add-ons) was made yesterday but this would not be enough to tempt Sunderland to lose a hugely important player. There is a feeling that his deal does potentially have a chance, however, if Southampton return with a significantly improved offer.

This is very much one to watch, and any departure would leave Sunderland in obvious and significant need of a replacement, particularly given that Amad is already a big miss from last season. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is one potential option on that front. Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson said he would like to keep the winger around but admitted the situation could change.

This is very much a live one entering into the final hours of the window - but it must stressed that nothing has been decided yet. A real fan favourite on Wearside, Roberts' departure would be a real disappointment for many.

LYNDEN GOOCH

The Sunderland stalwart is expected to reunite with Alex Neil on deadline day.

A deal has been in the works for much of this week and is believed to be close to completion. Gooch's long-term future at Sunderland was uncertain and the move to Stoke will recoup funds for Sunderland as he enters the last year of his deal, and give the player longer-term security.

It takes a big presence out of Sunderland's dressing room, and gives Neil a versatile player he knows well. It would be a major surprise if it did not go through at this stage, however.

ADIL AOUCHICHE

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is a key target on deadline day and though nothing is finalised, it is one of the deals where there is confidence that something could be finalised.

L'Equipe reported last night that there is an agreement broadly in place, with Aouchiche not in FC Lorient's plans for the season ahead. There is a bit of work to be done but at this stage, he looks the likeliest player to follow Rusyn through the door at the Academy of Light.

DAN NEIL

Burnley and Liverpool have been linked with a deadline-day move for Neil and though he clearly has a number of admirers, it's understood that Sunderland are yet to field an official bid or any substantive interest in the midfielder.

They are in a strong position if any interest does develop today, given that Neil is happy at the club and signed a new long-term deal earlier this year.

JACK CLARKE

Burnley made a number of bids for the winger earlier this window but they fell short of Sunderland's valuation and the Premier League club thus moved on to other targets. They are still active and looking for a winger on deadline day but there has been no return for Clarke yet and no indications that is likely.

It has been reported that 22-year-old is unhappy that Sunderland have sanctioned departures of other key players but speaking earlier this summer, Tony Mowbray said he believed the winger was broadly happy to keep up his progress at Sunderland. There have certainly been no indications behind the scenes at any stage that he is pushing to leave.

So while the situation could change, at this point there isn't an expectation that Clarke will be a deadline-day departure. Unlike Stewart and Roberts and like Neil, Sunderland are in a very strong position.

They don't have to sell, and certainly not for cheap.

ALEX PRITCHARD & DANNY BATTH

Aouchiche's potentially imminent arrival further increases competition for places in attacking midfield positions, raising more questions over Pritchard's future.

If an acceptable bid is made, Sunderland would likely allow him to move on but crucially, that has not happened at this stage.

Similarly, Batth will be allowed to leave if a club makes an offer that suits both him and the club, but after Blackburn failed to get a deal over the line there has been little progression.

So both are possible departures, but not at this stage definite ones.

ANY OTHER BUSINESS?

Sunderland are still active on further deals, as well as Rusyn and Aouchiche.