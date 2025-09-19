Dan Neil has found opportunities hard to come by for Sunderland this season

Sunderland could sell Dan Neil in January if he fails to work his way back into Regis Le Bris’ starting XI over the coming weeks, according to legendary commentator Ian Darke.

The Black Cats academy graduate played a pivotal role in his side’s promotion from the Championship last season, captaining his boyhood club and featuring in all but two of their league outings as they secured a long-awaited return to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Since then, however, opportunities have proven scarce for the 23-year-old. Sunderland enacted something of a midfield rebuild over the course of the summer transfer window - bringing in Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki, and Habib Diarra in the centre of the park - and as consequence, Neil is yet to register a single minute of top flight action this term.

To complicate matters further, his current contract on Wearside is due to expire next summer, and if circumstances don’t change, Darke has claimed that a mid-season exit could be on the cards.

Addressing Neil’s future during an interview with online outlet Mackem News, he said: “It’s possible that they sell him. Any player who’s not in the team, he’ll be feeling a little disappointed himself, and I’m sure the manager said, ‘Look, your time will come’.

“So I think it’s very frustrating for him, and particularly teams up towards the top end of the Championship will be saying, ‘Well, there’s a very good midfield player going, who’s not getting a game there at Sunderland’. So it wouldn’t be the biggest surprise if he continues to be out of the team, if that attracted the interest of other clubs.”

What has been said about Dan Neil’s contract situation at Sunderland?

Despite Darke’s claim, it is worth emphasising that Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman remains unflustered by the contract uncertainty surrounding Neil.

In an interview earlier this month, the Black Cats transfer chief stated that talks were ongoing over the prospect of an extension for both the midfielder and his Stadium of Light teammate Dennis Cirkin, who is also out of contract next summer.

He said: "I wouldn't say it's a concern. We've had similar situations in the past. It's never really been a concern for us because we're on top of the conversation. So there's no ambiguity on where it's at. It's just so difficult over the transfer window to do everything, and we've got some outstanding topics to discuss and to resolve, and they're two of them. So we'll do as we've always done. We'll continue to have those conversations and get to a consensus and a decision on it."

