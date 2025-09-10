Crystal Palace vs Sunderland coverage details explained – full guide on how to follow the game and early updates.

Sunderland continue their 2025-26 Premier League campaign this Saturday with a trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace (kick-off 3pm BST).

The Black Cats are aiming to continue their strong start to life back in the top flight, having picked up six points from their opening three matches with home wins over West Ham and Brentford, balanced by an away defeat to Burnley.

How to follow Crystal Palace vs Sunderland

The fixture will not be televised live in the UK, but supporters can follow updates through BBC Radio Newcastle for live commentary. The Sunderland Echo will also carry full match coverage on our website and social channels, including a minute-by-minute live blog from Selhurst Park, post-match analysis and reaction, player ratings and talking points.

For fans overseas and exiled Mackems, the game against Crystal Palace will be broadcast live around the world. A full list of international broadcasters can be found on Sunderland’s website, which you can access by clicking the link here

Match officials for Crystal Palace vs Sunderland

The Premier League has confirmed the officials for Saturday’s fixture:

Referee: Tom Bramall

Assistants: Simon Bennett, Dan Robathan

Fourth official: John Busby

VAR: Tim Robinson

Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

Early team news for Crystal Palace vs Sunderland

Régis Le Bris will still be without several first-team players through injury, including Dan Ballard (groin), Aji Alese (shoulder), Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Leo Hjelde (Achilles) and Luke O’Nien (shoulder). Dennis Cirkin is also continuing his recovery from a wrist issue, but is expected to return later this month.

Despite those absences, Sunderland head into the clash with confidence, looking to claim their first away points of the season after falling to a 2-0 defeat at Burnley on the road earlier in the campaign. The Black Cats have won two of their three opening Premier League games so far this season against West Ham and Brentford.

Why won’t Crystal Palace vs Sunderland be shown on UK television?

The “3pm blackout” rule restricts football matches from being broadcast live on television in the UK between 14:45 and 17:15 on Saturdays. Originally introduced in the 1960s, the rule was designed to encourage supporters to attend games in person, particularly in the lower leagues, and it remains in place today.

The restriction applies when half or more of the fixtures in the Premier League and EFL kick off at 3pm. It affects coverage of several competitions, including the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL, Scottish Premiership, and Scottish Cup. The blackout period also extends to overseas leagues, meaning matches from competitions such as La Liga and Serie A are not shown live in the UK during this window.

The current Premier League domestic TV rights deal, which began with the 2025-26 season, continues to uphold the 3pm rule, with the agreement set to be reviewed again in 2029. While some lower-league fixtures have previously been shown live at 3pm before the Premier League campaign began, these broadcasts are not permitted once the top flight is underway.

