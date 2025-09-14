Mark Clattenburg has explained why Crystal Palace were not awarded a penalty against Sunderland in the second half

Mark Clattenburg has backed referee Tom Bramall’s decision not to award Crystal Palace a penalty against Sunderland, insisting the contact on debutant Christantus Uche was not enough to justify a spot-kick.

Speaking to We Are Palace after the game, the former Premier League official said: “I would have been surprised if the penalty was awarded. Crystal Palace wanted a penalty, but I am not sure the contact was sufficient to award a penalty when two players were challenging for the ball in a split second.”

The incident came in the second half at Selhurst Park when Uche, a £17million deadline-day signing from Getafe, went down in the box under pressure from Wilson Isidor. Bramall waved play on, and VAR did not instruct him to review the challenge on the pitchside monitor.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner, however, was adamant his side had been wronged. Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: “In the end, we have to accept the draw, if you don’t score, you don’t lose, but I think at the end, we had to get a penalty. It was a clear penalty, but we have to accept it. The VAR must have told the referee that the Sunderland player didn’t touch him, but for me, when I see the pictures, it looks like he touches him.”

The draw extended Palace’s unbeaten home run, but much of the post-match debate centred on the clash between Uche and Isidor – and whether Bramall was correct to let play continue. Sunderland are back in action against Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light this coming Saturday.

Le Bris provides injury update after game

Le Bris has provided an update on Enzo Le Fée’s condition following the Black Cats’ goalless draw at Crystal Palace. The midfielder was a surprise absentee from the matchday squad at Selhurst Park, with Le Bris confirming before kick-off that he had picked up a “small injury” during Friday’s preparations.

His absence meant Simon Adingra was drafted into the starting XI, while Wilson Isidor also replaced Eliezer Mayenda in the only other change from the side that beat Brentford last time out. Speaking after the final whistle in South London, Le Bris admitted he was still unsure over a specific timeline for Le Fée’s return but stressed that the issue is not thought to be serious.

“I don't know exactly what would be the time to rest. It doesn't seem too serious, but we'll see,” he said. “He's an important player for us because we can combine the winger position with a number 10’s ability, and I think to generate a bit more unpredictability in our game. It should have been really interesting to play with him, but it wasn’t an option today. It isn’t too bad.”