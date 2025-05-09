Régis Le Bris makes shock Sunderland decision as team to face Coventry City confirmed
Régis Le Bris has sprung a big Sunderland selection surprise at the CBS Arena, with both Eliezer Mayenda AND Wilson Isidor named in his starting XI.
The Sunderland head coach had been expected to go with one of the two in the first leg against Coventry City, but it's not yet clear whether the move represents a shift to a 4-4-2 formation or whether one of the pair moves out wide. The change sees Chris Rigg drop to the substitute's bench despite being a regular for the Black Cats over the course of the season.
Le Bris's other big decision, though one what was probably more widely anticipated, is in central defence where Dan Ballard has been recalled at the expense of Chris Mepham. Ballard made his return from a hamstring injury in the second half of the 1-0 defeat to QPR on the final day of the regular season, which was his first appearance since the 1-0 defeat to Hull City in February. Milan Aleksic misses out on the squad, with Jenson Seelt returning.
As expected, Romaine Mundle and Aji Alese are not in the squad. Sunderland are hopeful that both will be involved for the second leg at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.
Coventry City have been boosted by the return of Ephron Mason-Clark from injury, though Norman Bassette misses out. Mason-Clark is named on the bench with former Sunderland loanee Ellis Simms.
Former Sunderland youngster Ben Wilson has expected been named in goal, after replacing Brad Collins and producing a strong display in the 2-0 win over Middlesbrough that set up tonight's semi final.
Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Cirkin; Roberts, Neil, Bellingham, Le Fée; Isidor, Mayenda
Subs: Moore, Mepham, Hjelde, Seelt, Samed, Rigg, Watson, Jones, Browne
