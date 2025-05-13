Régis Le Bris and Frank Lampard have named their Sunderland and Coventry teams for the second leg

Régis Le Bris has named an unchanged Sunderland side to face Coventry City in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi final.

The Black Cats have taken a narrow 2-1 lead from the first leg at the CBS Arena, thanks to goals from Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda. Le Bris has resisted the urge to change his side and so both strikers start again, with Chris Rigg named on the bench. It remains to be seen whether Sunderland will continue with their 4-4-2 system from Friday night, or whether one of the strikers will move out to the wing.

There is a significant injury boost for Le Bris, with Romaine Mundle passed fit to return to the squad after a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. The head coach confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the winger was not ready to start games, but could offer a valuable option from the bench.

“Romaine is available,” Le Bris said.

“With Aji we will have to wait a little later, maybe one more week. With Romaine he is ready to play maybe ten, 15, 20, 25 minutes. We know that he can’t start at the minute, it is not possible, but he is a strong option to have on the bench.”

Coventry City have made one change to their starting XI, with Ephron Mason-Clark returning to the starting XI after making his injury comeback as a second-half substitute on Friday night. Mason-Clark replaces Brandon Thomas-Asante, which means that Haji Wright moves up front.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Cirkin; Roberts, Neil, Bellingham, Le Fée; Isidor, Mayenda

Subs: Moore, Samed, Rigg, Mepham, Hjelde, Watson, Mundle, Jones, Browne

Régis Le Bris spells out Sunderland’s tactical approach in Coventry City second leg

While making clear that Coventry City could well dominate possession again, Le Bris made clear in his pre-match press conference on Monday that his team would not look to protect their narrow lead.

“The second goal on Friday changes nothing," Le Bris said.

"We have to win this game, this is in my mind. We have to start like the first game, we have to have the same mindset [to win]. Games are unpredictable so you have to be proactive, you cannot try to protect. We have to try and win and then we will see at the end.

“It's not always about just our style, it's also about the opponent. Coventry were strong, they played well," Le Bris added.

"With the starting XI we said, we had big strengths and some things that were not the strongest part of our game. The balance was right for this fixture, especially in the second half when we disturbed their patterns. We felt in this moment we were in the gameplan. In this environment, away from home, it was hard to control possession. We know the scenario will be different in this one. But if Coventry are strong again, the balance might be similar. But then if the output is the same, we will all be happy."Proactive is the main word," Le Bris added."With the squad more or less fully available, we know have different options. If we are in a conservative mindset, it doesn't fit with this event, the identity of our club and our idea of how we want to play. We have to be proactive."

